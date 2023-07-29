There’s A Gross Barbie Scene That Was Scrapped After Test Audiences Had A Shitty Response To It

We’re just over a week into Greta Gerwig‘s box office smash Barbie and already, we’re learning it could’ve been a VERY different movie. Revelations about one scene in particular have come to light and let’s just say if there’s ever a director’s cut, I’ll be the first one buying a ticket.

Speaking on IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, the film’s editor Nick Houy and Gerwig spilled a huge can of beans regarding what got chopped from the final cut.

The pair, who collaborated with her on Little Women and Lady Bird, made the stunning admission that they have tried to slip a fart joke into all three of their movies without success.

“We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig said.

“We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.”

I’m sorry a FART OPERA???

I would’ve LOVED a fart opera but perhaps that plays more into my sense of childish humour than the general population’s.

“It was in the wrong place, too,” Houy said, as if that mattered.

True toilet humour fans don’t care about “when”. We only care that it’s in there at all!

“We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.”

You heard it here first, folks.

Barbie 2.0: Ken Lets One Rip … Coming to cinemas whenever the writers and actors strikes finish up.

Please enjoy while we wait for Gerwig’s three-hour edit!