Justin Bieber has opened up about his past, particularly about the shaky beginning to his relationship with now-wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Speaking recently to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Justin talked in depth about numerous things like his 2017 tour cancellation, living with Lyme disease, his relationship with God, and his marriage to Hailey. Justin credited his wife as the reason for his return to music.

“She is the person I am learning to love unconditionally,” he said.

But before they got engaged, the couple actually split for a bit. Justin explained that at the time, he felt like he just couldn’t fully commit to Hailey.

“I had let her know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot. I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that – I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite’.

“I was at a point where I had done that in the past and I was just like honest with her. I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful’, and all this sort of stuff that I wanted to be but I just wasn’t there yet,” he said.

Justin explained that he had still been hurt from his previous relationship. And though he doesn’t explicitly say a name, it’s believed he’s talking about Selena Gomez, because… well, you know.

“I was still dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff,” he explained. “To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.”

At the time, Justin and Hailey had a lot of respect for each other which was why he didn’t want to say something only for the opposite to potentially happen.

“But either way, she loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me,” he said.

Justin said he and Hailey stopped talking before his tour.

“In my previous relationship I went off and just went crazy and wild, and just being reckless. This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me and try to make the right decision and all that sort of stuff.”

Hailey was actually present for the interview. She joined in during this part to give some of her insight.

Justin told Zane that he knew it was time to reconnect with Hailey when he felt there was a lot of resolution in his life.

“I’d seen her at an event. I’d seen her with a baby and something just clicked. And I was just like, ‘Wow, she’s the one’. I’d kind of decluttered some of my past and I was able to see really clearly. I’d just seen her across the room. She was holding a baby. I’d just seen the nurturing look in her eyes toward this baby. I was like, ‘I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way that she was’, and the way she was carrying it. I’d just seen something so special. I just was like, ‘I want that’. I knew that she could offer that to me.”

And a couple months later they were engaged. And a couple months after that they got married.

You can watch Justin’s full interview with Zane below. It is about 43 minutes long so you might want to save it for later.