Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) just revealed the party trick that rekindled her relationship with now-husband Justin, and yes, it involves a beer bottle.

Despite Justin Bieber’s weirdly horny lyrics about his new wife, you have to admit that this couple is about as cute as it gets. But it wasn’t always that way.

Justin and Hailey broke up for a while there before he eventually put a ring on it, but it turns out it was all thanks to a party trick on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

In her recent appearance on the show, Hailey reminisced her previous visits after Jimmy Fallon brought up the time she opened a beer bottle with her teeth on the show.

“Did you do any party tricks?” Fallon asked. “Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.”

But it turns out the impressive party trick has an even sweeter story behind it, because it was the thing that re-sparked her flame with now-husband Justin.

“It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” Hailey said. “The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

Hailey and Justin got married at a New York City courthouse back in September 2018, but didn’t celebrate with a larger, traditional ceremony until a year later.

“This is out of a movie, but it’s real life,” Fallon so eloquently summed up their relationship.