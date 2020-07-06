I remember finding out that Robin Tunney wore a wig for the entirety of The Craft ‘cos she’d just shaved her head for Empire Records and I have never been able to watch the movie without focusing on her fucked hairline ever since.

So sorry to ruin season 3 of The Office for you, but it turns out your boi John Krasinski was wearing a wig for a good chunk of the season.

The show’s hairstylist, Kim Ferry, recently told Mashable that Krasinski shaved his head for his role in Leatherheads, therefore he was forced to whack on a wig to continue filming.

“He paid for the wig — a human hair wig made by a friend of mine, Natascha Ladek, who’s the best wig maker in town,” Ferry said.

“She came in to do a secret little fitting for him, she made the wig, we got it, and it looked amazing. [Krasinski] came in a little later that day, and I had the wig hidden in a little secret spot ready for him. When it was just him and I, I put it on him, and then he went out and filmed.”

WIG!!!!!!

Though the pair had agreed not to reveal their brilliant plan until the next day, Krasinski decided to go straight to Daniels’ office and confront him.

“Greg kept saying, ‘No! I would know if you’re wearing a wig.’ So John leaned over the desk and said, ‘No I don’t think you would,’” Ferry said. “That’s when he ripped it off and shut it down, and we got to do the wig.”

She added that Daniels told the pair they “had balls” for working behind his back.

“It was nerve-wracking, but it turned out OK. Thank god,” Ferry said.

