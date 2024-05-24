Jennifer Lopez Was Asked About The Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours & Her Response Was Ice Cold

Over the last couple of weeks, the rumour mill has been in overdrive over whispers that hot couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going through a divorce. It’s such a big story that journalists in Mexico City have come under fire from fans, J-Lo herself and her Atlas costar Simu Lui for straight-up asking Miss La Lopez about the tea.

In case you’ve missed it, the reason Bennifer’s potential divorce has been such a juicy little tidbit of gossip is because — in short —J-Lo and Ben Affleck used to date 18 years ago before rekindling their romance in 2021. In 2022, they tied the knot and in 2024, J.Lo released a musical film entitled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, a kind of Sci-Fi fictionalised retelling of their love story that was co-written by phoenix back tattoo owner, Mr. Affleck.

Simu Liu and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of their film Atlas. (Image: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Armed with some clues that might point to the end of their relo which you can read through here, fans are convinced that these two are donezo. While some of these signs are compelling, no one knows for sure whether Jen and Ben have called it quits, or if they’re just doing their own thing.



That’s where a journalist at a press conference in Mexico City comes in. J-Lo and Simu were answering questions for their latest film Atlas when a journo decided to pluck up the courage to ask the question that we were all thinking.

Brave? Yes. Potentially quite unprofessional in that context? You bet.

You can watch the clip below.

During the conference, the reporter called out to J-Lo.

“Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumours? What’s the truth?”

J-Lo seemed a bit stunned by this question, laughing in surprised shock. But Simu instant came to her defence.

“Okay, we’re not doing that,” he said without missing a beat.

“Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you.”

That’s when J-Lo chimed in: “You know better than that.”

“C’mon don’t come in here with that energy, please,” Simu said.

As the adjudicator began to wrap up the conference, Simu piped up once more.

“You know what doesn’t get mentioned enough, if I could just end on one thing,” he said.



“Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and the reason Sterling K. Brown is in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. Jen cares about things like representation and diversity. Jen is a boss.”

If you ask me, it’s lovely to see Simu not only standing up for his costar but going out of his way to pump her up. Ultimately, this is a professional engagement about a project. As an entertainment reporter, you better believe I want to know the juicy goss about Miss Jenny From The Block’s relationship. However, I think we can agree that a press junket for a film might not be the right place.

And, if she is going through a divorce, I can only imagine having the extra support of a colleague would be pretty fkn nice during such a difficult time.