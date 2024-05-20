Divorce rumours are swirling around Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and I hate to say it but this is why you probably shouldn’t marry the person you called off your wedding with 20 years earlier.

If you are reading this, please take this as a sign not to go back to your ex. If it didn’t work for J.Lo, it’s not going to work for you.

Internet sleuths have been hard at work putting together every crumb of evidence that Bennifer may be over, so let me explain the complete timeline of the divorce rumours.

If I had a nickel for every time Ben Affleck divorced a woman whose name rhymes with his, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.

The TL;DR 18 years before the wedding

I’m not going to bore you with their entire relationship timeline because, quite frankly, I dont have the time to explain a 20+ year love story, but here’s the TL;DR version.

Ben and Jen met in early 2002 on the set of their universal flop movie Gigli, while Jen was still married to her second husband Cris Judd. By November of the same year, Bennifer were engaged and loved up to a sickening degree.

A year and another flop film (Jersey Girl) later, the pair were days away from their wedding when they called the whole thing off due to “excessive media attention” (despite never shying away from a bit of PDA) in November. At the time, they remained together but by January, the pair had split.

They both go on to date, marry, and divorce other people, before breaking the internet with their rekindled romance in 2021, and subsequent wedding (for real this time) in 2022.

Bennifer’s first flop, Gigli.

The Divorce Rumours Timeline

February 2024: Jennifer Lopez releases This is Me… Now: A Love Story — a Prime Video documentary that she co-wrote with Affleck, that cost a cool $20 million USD to produce.

March 30, 2024: Ben and Jen are photographed in New York City together for the last time before the rumours started. According to PEOPLE, Jen stayed in New York after this to work on her film Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and as part of her duties as Met Gala co-chair (more on *that* later), while Ben went back to LA to film The Accountant 2.

May 6, 2024: J.Lo attends the Met Gala (which she co-chaired), but noticeably absent is Affleck. Other co-chairs’ partners like Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky were in attendance.

Just a day before, on March 5, Affleck attended The Roast of Tom Brady in California.

May 10, 2024: J.Lo is papped wearing her wedding ring.

May 12, 2024: Jenny from the block is back in Beverly Hills on Mothers Day, but a source tells PEOPLE that the pair (who do not share kids) didn’t spend the holiday together.

May 14, 2024: Lopez is seen house-hunting in LA with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, again, no Ben in sight. It is unclear if she was shopping for herself, or was simply perusing with a friend, but this certainly got the rumour mill swirling considering they purchased a mega mansion together last year.

May 15, 2024: Sources claim Affleck has moved out of their home, telling InTouch that they’re “headed towards divorce” — citing the same issues that caused their split the first time.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source said.

“They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work…. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

The source also noted that Ben is reportedly not to blame for the split.

A source would later tell Us Weekly on May 18 that Affleck moved out “several weeks ago”.

May 16, 2024: Affleck is papped leaving a Brentwood property that he has reportedly been staying at. Notably, he appears to be wearing his wedding ring in the photo shared by TMZ.

On the same day, relationship coach Lenna Marsak shared an Instagram Story claiming that J.Lo liked her post about relationships.

“You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” the caption read, alongside a carousel that detailed why you can’t be with someone who “lacks integrity & emotional safety”, doesn’t respect your time, “lacks effective communication skills”, and doesn’t know what they want. Yikes.

Lopez has not responded to the claims.

On the same day (May 16 was a real doozy), a source told Us Weekly that the pair are having marital issues but aren’t splitting up.

According to the source, the pair started having issues a few months ago.

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the source said.

May 17, 2024: The pair are photographed together for the first time in 47 days. Ben and Jen arrived separately to a school play, but were both wearing their wedding rings and reportedly left the event together.

Neither Ben or Jen have publicly addressed the rumours at the time of publishing.