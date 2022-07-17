Drop everything, Bennifer just got hitched!!! Iconic noughties lovers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially got married in a secret Las Vegas wedding over the weekend.

According to a marriage license filed in Clark County, Nevada as spied by the AFP (a global news agency), the couple got married on Saturday.

Have a peek at some of the glorious piccies below:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in new photos from their wedding. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kcifuJQE4I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2022

It looks like Jennifer also changed her name!

The marriage license lists the parties to the nuptials as Affleck, Benjamin Geza and Lopez, Jennifer and gives the latter’s “new name” as Affleck, Jennifer.

The pair recently rekindled their romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

They later announced their engagement in April.

“Ben and Jen [felt] so close to each other very quickly,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other. … They both respect and trust each other.”

Two months later, the pair made their romance Instagram official when Leah Remini posted a photo of Lopez and Affleck smooching on her birthday.

The pair famously dated and even got engaged in the early 2000s but never got hitched.

Which makes today such a blessed event!

Congrats to the happy couple.