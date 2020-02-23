Way back in the more innocent time of the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were one of Hollywood’s foremost power couples. They broke off their engagement in 2004, but it appears that they still think fondly of each-other.

In a recent New York Times profile, Ben Affleck told writer Brooks Barnes his feelings for his ex fiancée, praising her performance in the recent Hustlers. Much like the rest of us, he was upset about her Academy Award snub, saying:

“She should have been nominated. She’s the real thing.”

Amen to that, honestly. The actor went on to say that he keeps in touch periodically with J-Lo and has a lot of respect for her. “How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50?” he said of the recent film. “That’s fucking baller.”

After their breakup, Ben Affleck launched Bennifer 2 with actress Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer Lopez would go on to marry Marc Anthony.

He also had a bit to say about Garner. The pair split in 2015, after ten years of marriage, finalising their divorce in 2018. Affleck took the opportunity to thank her, saying that he respects and values her as they work together co-parenting their three children.

It should be noted that these particular quotes did not form part of the profile itself, but Barnes Tweeted them out after the interview, and they have since been widely shared.

Honestly, this supportive ex side of Ben Affleck is giving me a warm fuzzy feeling and I’m very much enjoying his admiration and respect for the two Jennifers in his life.