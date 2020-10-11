Last week, cosmetics mogul Jeffree Star was accused of sexual misconduct in an explosive investigative piece by Insider. Star returned to YouTube this weekend after a month away, saying that he was “scared” to come back to the platform, but that “it’s time.”

TOMORROW there will be a BRAND NEW video on my channel… ???????????? I’m scared, but it’s time. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 9, 2020

While it seemed like he might be getting ready to address the latest allegations, the new video makes no mention of them. Instead, the primary focus is on Star’s breakup with basketball player Andre Marhold, and the very messy fallout thereof.

Jeffree Star split from partner Nathan Schwandt this year, and a few weeks ago, he revealed that he was dating Marhold. That relationship turned out to be extremely short-lived, and ended with Star publicly accusing Marhold of stealing various luxury items from him.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, he wrote:

“Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house? What kind of lowlife f*****g scum does that? Give it back! If you need a return label just ask.”

After that, social media accounts began popping up, claiming to belong to Andre, and taunting Star by posting photos of various medical prescriptions. Star addressed this in today’s video, saying that the accounts and the claims they made were bogus:

“The last few weeks have been a really crazy whirlwind – I was recently hanging out with someone, some would call it dating, some would call it fucking … I was hanging out with someone, we’re not hanging out anymore, there was a lot of online activity about it, and long story short, a random person made a fake account of Andre, and proceeded to make up a bunch of crazy stuff about me for like … we’re going on like a week–plus now.”

He went on to imply that the police are now involved, and while he did not give much detail on the situation, it appears that someone is in trouble because of all this. He explained:

“Now I get it, it’s my job, it’s what I signed up for, but to hear crazy rumours about ‘Jeffree does meth, Jeffree has AIDS, Jeffree does this, Jeffree does that’, I was like, what the actual fuck? Wow. In the meantime, I’m over here at home, running my business dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety about my mom and my dogs that we’re about to get into all that for a minute, but the internet is a little cuckoo this year.” “So now that that’s over and that person is being prosecuted, it’s been a very interesting time. All those fake accounts, we found out who you were. Thank God for IP addresses and law enforcement … never a dull moment.”

The rest of today’s video consisted of updates about Star’s dog and a recent cancer surgery, and a tour of his house. The YouTuber has not yet publicly spoken about the claims in the Insider piece, but his attorney has denied any allegations of sexual assault against him.