I just – I was looking out the window, I heard Rebel Wilson and James Corden‘s voice on TV, they’re presenting an award, I look back over, and they’re fucking dressed as cats. I wasn’t ready.

The pair, who starred in that rather… interesting movie, presented the award for best visual effects. Which checks out.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understand the importance of good visual effects,” Corden (I think?) said. I snorted. I really snorted.

Look, Cats may not have been nominated for an Academy Award despite its star-studded cast and impressive crew, but ah well, at least the film was still somehow at the Oscars.

I don’t know what else to say. I’m so uncomfortable. I hate it. Cursed content. CURSED, I TELL YOU, CURSED.

Although, I did absolutely giggle when Corden and Wilson started slapping the microphone. Bloody hell.

Al Pacino was LOVING those cats #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4BJGcLiqDE — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 10, 2020

As you can imagine, Twitter lit up.

Biggest moment of your life and you get handed an award by a couple of Cats pic.twitter.com/lWy0X8YfwU — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 10, 2020

I’ve been laughing at the cat’s face for ten minutes, somebody please send help.

Imagine: you work hard, you develop your craft, you put all of your time and effort into your job and then you receive the highest honor, you win an Oscar… and you have to receive it from a human dressed up to look like a cat #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Es2ZmXo5F2 — Sophia Hall (@Phia9918) February 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA! I TOLD YOU THEM CATS WAS GONNA SHOW UP! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f6KF6EV8F6 — Andre the Hedgehog (@BlackNerd) February 10, 2020

Imagine working your entire life to win an Oscar and this is who gives it to you https://t.co/seLCyky3MR — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 10, 2020

Me when Cats came on stage and gave me whiplash: pic.twitter.com/gp6rPnPMlV — Knives Out Live Tweets the Oscars (@KnivesOut) February 10, 2020

Damn, they still look better than in the actual Cats movie pic.twitter.com/RIBwPJtdR4 — Out of Context Movies (@ContextMovies) February 10, 2020

My cats watching me practice my acceptance speech in front of the mirror #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hoqEsIFCF8 — Josh Patrick-Riley (@jlpatrickriley) February 10, 2020

Me: I’m more of a dog person. My crush: Really? I’m more of a cat person. Me:#Oscars pic.twitter.com/gfaaUjHLX3 — MTV (@MTV) February 10, 2020

Oh, my God.

So to recap: Eminem surprised us all by appearing at the Academy Awards to sing Lose Yourself 18 years after he reportedly refused to perform the song at the 2003 Oscars. And James Corden and Rebel Wilson presented the Oscar for best visual effects dressed as cats.

