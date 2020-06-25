Jai Brooks (yes, that guy from The Janoskians) is the latest internet bozo to jump on the “all lives matter” train in a series of idiotic tweets and ouch, the backlash is really something.

Have you ever thought to yourself “hmm… I wonder what The Janoskians are up to?” Well, the answer is *checks notes* getting cancelled on Twitter after spewing some “all lives matter” bullshit.

The series of tweets went a little something like this:

ALL LIVES MATTER!! Asian lives, Hispanic lives, white lives KHAZAKSTAN LIVES .. ALL LIVES MATTER. And I’ll get 5000 hate replies to this, and I’m the racist one… I LOVE PEOPLE NOT COLOR — Jai Brooks (@JaiBrooks1) June 25, 2020

I honestly don’t care what you all say, I’m not going to give into your agenda.. I love EVERYONE and I am colour blind ❤️❤️ — Jai Brooks (@JaiBrooks1) June 25, 2020

And the hate comments begin… because I say I love every form of life.. THE HIPOCRYSY IS LAUGHABLE. wake up people❤️❤️ — Jai Brooks (@JaiBrooks1) June 25, 2020

I LOVE PEOPLE NOT COLOR … now hate comments below for such a crude and horrific statement — Jai Brooks (@JaiBrooks1) June 25, 2020

The ordeal has since destroyed any shred of relevancy the Janoskians star had left, with Twitter users quickly memeifying his short-lived career.

not jai brooks cancelling himself as if he had any relevancy left pic.twitter.com/zDwhg9uQWc — ali (@arismoonshine) June 25, 2020

I mean, at least he’s getting some attention.

i know jai brooks is excited rn, he be getting more notifs rn than he’s had in the last 5 years combined — rohan (@Iockthedoor) June 24, 2020

But unfortunately for him, his tweets have quickly been used as ammunition for some pretty nasty memes.

why jai brooks actin like he mf irrelevant all of a sudden he really tweeted “all lives matter” when he himself don’t even matter pic.twitter.com/H9dL8FKigK — krista (@needymalfoy) June 25, 2020

Thankfully, it has got us all reminiscing whatever the fuck The Janoskians were. What a weird time in our lives that was.

why is jai brooks trending i haven’t even thought about the Janoskians since i was 13 — ash (@ashleytrickeyy) June 25, 2020

In even more iconic news, Ariana Grande fans were quick to point out that he’s the only ex to get snubbed from Thank U, Next. You truly hate to see it.

me thinking how jai brooks is acting a fool on twitter when ariana forgot about him and didn't put him in thank u next pic.twitter.com/9ylCEKrQRV — chidi???? (@halesbroucher) June 25, 2020

I can’t imagine how much it would bruise your ego to be known as the ex who didn’t get mentioned in Thank U, Next. But I don’t think it would be pleasant.

whos gonna tell jai brooks we only know him as ariana grandes ex who didn't even get mentioned in thank u next???? pic.twitter.com/xv10DTdPvR — lauren⁷ (@needycv) June 24, 2020

You’d think by now he’d know not to mess with Ariana Grande stans, but apparently not.

Ariana's the most followed woman on Instagram and doing amazing advocacy while Jai Brooks is selling ugly paintings and fighting with Arianators sksksks pic.twitter.com/sPZeHZY0iu — kuro (@sweetenedkuro) June 25, 2020

I mean, at least he’s now received his second 15 minutes of fame.

Jai Brooks woke up this morning and thought: hmmmm haven’t been relevant since 2013 so lemme say the dumbest shit possible so maybe someone might watch a Janoskian video for the first time in half a decade https://t.co/CiIW1THGyk — Adam Buongiovanni (@AdamBongo) June 25, 2020

But to quote our queen Ariana Grande, thank u, next.