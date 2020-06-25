Jai Brooks (yes, that guy from The Janoskians) is the latest internet bozo to jump on the “all lives matter” train in a series of idiotic tweets and ouch, the backlash is really something.

Have you ever thought to yourself “hmm… I wonder what The Janoskians are up to?” Well, the answer is *checks notes* getting cancelled on Twitter after spewing some “all lives matter” bullshit.

The series of tweets went a little something like this:

The ordeal has since destroyed any shred of relevancy the Janoskians star had left, with Twitter users quickly memeifying his short-lived career.

I mean, at least he’s getting some attention.

But unfortunately for him, his tweets have quickly been used as ammunition for some pretty nasty memes.

Thankfully, it has got us all reminiscing whatever the fuck The Janoskians were. What a weird time in our lives that was.

In even more iconic news, Ariana Grande fans were quick to point out that he’s the only ex to get snubbed from Thank U, Next. You truly hate to see it.

I can’t imagine how much it would bruise your ego to be known as the ex who didn’t get mentioned in Thank U, Next. But I don’t think it would be pleasant.

You’d think by now he’d know not to mess with Ariana Grande stans, but apparently not.

I mean, at least he’s now received his second 15 minutes of fame.

But to quote our queen Ariana Grande, thank u, next.

Image: Getty Images