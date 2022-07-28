Jack Vidgen Roasted ‘Cheap Influencers’ For Sipping & Scooting Without Paying Their Drinks Bill

Jack Vidgen’s revealed that a couple of influencers tried to stiff him with a pricey cocktail bill after Kyle Richard’s event promoting the new season of Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills. The cheek!

Vidgen spilled all this in an ep of his podcast Hey Doll!. He explained what happened after the event, which went down at the Kimpton Margot hotel in Sydney.

“I won’t say exactly who this story’s about — but we went down to the bar afterwards [at the] Kimpton Margot,” he said.

“It was me and Tim and Rod who won The Amazing Race and a few other people.

“There was a couple of other people who racked up probably about a $360 or $380 cocktail tab with us and legged it!”

Absolutely scandalous. Also, to rack up a bill like that you’re surely buying the most expenny cocktails on the menu.

On the podcast he confirmed the $380 tab was for the dashing influencers’ drinks alone.

“Me and Tim and Rod were like ‘what the fuck’,” he said.

According to Vidgen, he had a very restrained three margaritas. He and podcast co-host Tom Whitaker estimated that should only cost around $60 or $70 in total.

Luckily Vidgen managed to avoid paying the extra bar tab though. I’d be absolutely fuming if someone stiffed me with a massive cocktail bill.

“I said to the bar, ‘look, invoice Hayu because I’m not paying that’. And I gave their names,” he said.

“It was disappointing because I actually had a good conversation with this person as well. I thought we connected a little bit, more than I thought we would.”

He described them as “a couple of cheap influencers” and called them out via Instagram with a rather excellent use of the Little Miss meme.

The spiciest detail of all though? Vidgen reckons the set-up was intentional.

“The reason I know it wasn’t like, a mistake, is because I messaged them… like 10 minutes after they left because they said they were going out for a cigarette,” he explained.

“I said ‘did you leave?’ and they just never opened it.”

The ‘ol slurp, scurry and strategically ignore strategy? Now that’s definitely not a good way to make new friends.