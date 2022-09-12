Fans spotted an editing gaffe in House of the Dragon‘s third episode and HBO is not happy.

In case you missed it, the episode — called “Second of His Name” — shows King Viserys (Paddy Considine) handing a scroll to a messenger. Except right there, in full-sight of viewers, are two of his fingers that are *supposed* to be missing.

Honestly, if that was all, there’s a good chance some people wouldn’t have noticed the fuck-up — but the fingers are wrapped in a bright material which is clearly meant to be used as a green screen to animate over them. Soooo, it’s pretty obvious someone messed up.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source said the mistake is going to be corrected post-airing and the new, gaffe-free episode will be up later this week.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

The scene reminds me of that viral mistake on Game of Thrones, where someone left a Starbucks coffee cup on set and fans had a fkn field day.

House of the Dragon‘s co-showrunner Ryan Condal said previously that before the first season had begun airing, the show’s team was adamant nothing like that would happen again.

He said there was “a very heavily policed set — there was lots of Starbucks-hunting going on.”

But clearly people were so busy keeping an eye on the set, they forgot to watch out for editing errors.

It’s not the first big editing error we’ve even seen this year in popular shows.

Netflix’s Stranger Things forgot one of their lead character’s birthdays. Will, played by Noah Schnapp, was born on March 22 — something we know from an emotional scene between him and his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) in season two.

In season four of Stranger Things, a camcorder shows it is March 22 — but no one acknowledges Will’s birthday, which is out of character for his family and friends. It’s pretty clear the writers forgot just straight up forgot the significance of this date.

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer revealed the show would be digitally altering Joyce’s line from season two to change Will’s birthday so it doesn’t look it was forgotten. He said they could change the audio from Joyce’s dialogue “because ‘May’ can fit in Winona’s mouth.”

Honestly, show runners are lucky it’s that easy. Bless digital streaming, huh?