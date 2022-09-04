That biatch we call Mercury Retrograde will return with a vengeance on Friday September 9. Gird thy loins, friends.

Here’s what you’re in for!

ARIES

It’s Judgement Day, Aries. Well, not so much Judgement Day as it is the start of old m8 Mercury Retrograde on Friday, landing in your seventh house of partnerships. Expect drama in all your relationships.

TAURUS

Mercury Retrograde is hitting your sixth house of routine, meaning your routine will be totally thrown off by Mercury’s deceptive vibes. Just do what you can and press the fuck on, Taurus. Naps are particularly favoured at this time.

GEMINI

Sure, Mercury Retrograde is totally shitty, but ya know what’s not shitty? The full moon in Pisces which hits the next day in your house of career, allowing you to tap into your potential. Yessssssss!

CANCER

Unresolved issues in your home and fam life will be spotlighted this Mercury Retrograde as it beams into your personal sector. There will be drama. There will be chaos. But as you well know, this shit is character building.

LEO

Ugh, the incoming Mercury Retrograde will leave you feeling misunderstood by others and even worse, they won’t be able to understand where you’re coming from either. Try your best to articulate yourself as clearly as possible and allow extra time to think about replies before hitting ‘send’.

VIRGO

Mercury Retrograde may leave some signs feeling confused but since it hits in your season, you’ve got a leg up on the competition. You’re gonna start to question all the things you put your time and energy into and wonder if some rearranging of priorities needs to occur. Spring clean away, baby!

LIBRA

Librans are always hyper focused on your public image and how you’re being perceived by others. This will be even more so over the next few weeks but remember, Mercury Retrograde is giving you a distorted view so don’t take that shit too seriously!

SCORPIO

Mercury Retrograde will beam into your 12th house of spirituality, causing all kinds of intuitive insights to come to you. Some in your dreams and some in your waking life. Pay close attention to all the sneaky signs!

SAGITTARIUS

The awkwardness of Mercury Retrograde won’t just occur IRL, it’ll also hit social media. Merc Retro makes everything go awry, including (read: especially) technology. Be careful what you post over the next few weeks and how you interact with folks online.

CAPRICORN

Expect a lil scrap with the boss next week as Mercury Retrograde brings tension to all professional settings. Even if you know you’re right, just nod along and speak calmly rather than losing your shit.

AQUARIUS

Look past the BS that the incoming Mercury Retrograde is going to cause (transport delays, miscommunications, petty quarrelling etc) and instead focus on your purpose, whatever that may be.

PISCES

Mercury Retrograde will bring wild secrets to light which is all fun and games until one of those secrets involves you. Rise above all the nonsense. You’re better than this.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.