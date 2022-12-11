We’re literally crawling towards the conclusion of 2022 but next week Mercury will give you the boost you’ve been searching for to help you power through.

Read on to suss your horoscope for next week…

ARIES

Ya know how people usually bitch and moan about Mercury? Well next week it’ll be your bestie as it moves into Capricorn and causes an upturn in your career, thanks also to luck planet Jupiter. Expect a pay rise, bonus or cool new job opp to arise over the next week.

TAURUS

Next week brings with it a major breakthrough thanks to communication planet Mercury hitting get-shit-done Capricorn on December 17. The year might be drawing to a close but your Taurean eyes are very much on the prize and planetary energy is giving you a much-needed boost to kill it in your career.

GEMINI

You’ll finally reach a drop-off zone for that emotional baggage you’ve been carrying around for ages. On December 17 when Mercury in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, be sure to put the work in to deal with your feelings because closure is imminent.

CANCER

Next week you’ll have primo opps for networking so make sure that you’re being your usual effervescent, life of the party that you always are. Be an absolute vibe and make friends wherever you go ‘cos you never know who you’re gonna meet.

LEO

Uh-oh, spaghettio. Next week you’ll experience a bit of a hit to your ego and maybe even your reputation. My guess? You may go a bit too hard at the staff Chrissy party and embarrass yourself or post something to social media while buzzed that you’ll wake up regretting. Who knows. Anyway, look alive!

VIRGO

It’s still December but your mind is already starting to think about your New Year’s resos and how you’re gonna occupy your overactive brain during the downtime of Silly Season. Next week you’ll feel inspired to suss out a new hobby or learn a new skill to level-up your life and to keep ya busy over the holidays.

LIBRA

Next week some self-reflection is in order. Start taking stock of the past year and writing down all the things you’ve accomplished and all the stuff that you didn’t quite get to. Pat yourself on the back for the former and add the latter to your list of New Year’s resos for 2023.

SCORPIO

An important convo with your bae or potential bae next week will bear fruitful results, thanks to Mercury in Capricorn linking up with Uranus in Taurus on December 17. Love this for you both!

SAGITTARIUS

Your season is red hot right now and so are you, Sag! Next week your focus will be on upskilling and all around growth, especially since you’re a year older. When you’re not partying up a storm, focus on yourself and your future because the current planetary energy can help you level-up your life.

CAPRICORN

It’s finally here, Capricorn. The period of the year when you’re donezo with work and wanna pretend you’re a free-spirited, unemployed person. Let your hair down, baby!

AQUARIUS

Listen to your intuition next week because if you STFU for just a moment and pay attention to cosmic signs, you might just find the answers you’ve been searching for riiiiiight in front of you.

PISCES

Next week will bring with it an A-HA moment or two. You’ll finally be hit with the inspo you’ve been needing to get a certain project off the ground. Some networking here and there also wouldn’t go astray.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.