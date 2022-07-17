Emotional Cancer season makes way for Leo season AKA dramatic but fun party season.

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

This week as chatty Cathy Mercury moves into fellow fire sign Leo, you’ll have the opportunity to be there for your a friend who’s in despo need of some advice. They won’t stay down for too long as Leo season kicks off on Friday, July 22. Fun times are ahead, girlies!

TAURUS

Certain unresolved issues are having a greater impact on your mental wellbeing than you realise. This week, as vocal Mercury hits bold Leo on Tuesday, July 19, face your demons head-on.

GEMINI

When ruling planet Mercury heads into attention-loving Leo on Tuesday, July 19, tap into that communicative energy and speak your mind about what’s been bothering you, particularly in your romantic life.

CANCER

Your season might be ending this week but it’s no reason to shed a Cancerian tear. Quite the opposite, in fact, because the party rages on as Leo season kicks off and emanates fun as fuck vibes.

LEO

Your season begins this week and you’ll be feeling on fire. Your confidence will be peaking (not that it ever lacked), you’ll be showered with love and affection, and you’ll just be having an all around great time. This week is just the beginning.

VIRGO

On Tuesday, July 19, your ruling planet Mercury moves out of Cancer and into Leo. The communicative planet’s movements will bring interesting revelations to light in your personal life.

LIBRA

This week you’ll be feeling hella social as Leo season kicks off, prompting all of the fun times. Spending time your fave humans will fill your soul and heal those wounds that have formed lately. Don’t be shy to confide in your mates!

SCORPIO

Leo season kicks off next week and it’ll have you feeling experimental. You’ll be trying new looks, going to new places, talking to new people, maybe even trying a new kink. Who knows!

SAGITTARIUS

This week Leo season descends in your ninth house of freedom, breathing fresh energy into your sign. Literally nothing can break your stride over the next few days. Not even neggo Nancys. Ignore the negativity and continue living your best life because some sick opps are coming.

CAPRICORN

Looks like you’re gonna offend someone this week, which was always bound to happen. Be sure to give them plenty of space and an eventual apology wouldn’t go astray, as difficult as that is for you.

AQUARIUS

You’ve been struggling to express your true feelings about a certain sitch but this week communication planet Mercury will bless you with the vocal skills you need to properly articulate the issue and hopefully come to a decent resolution.

PISCES

While most signs will interpret Leo season as an excuse to party, all you’ll wanna do is skip out on plans to focus on self-care and ya know what? I absolutely love that for you!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.