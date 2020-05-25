Did you know that Hitler (yes, Adolf Hitler) had a pet alligator named Saturn?

Well apparently he did. And did ya know alligators can live to 84? Well at least this one can, ‘coz TMZ has reported that the reptile just passed away.

Saturn resided in Moscow Zoo, which he called home since the 1940s after he was discovered by British soldiers and gifted to the facility shortly thereafter once Germany suffered defeat in WWII.

He’s said to have survived a bombing at the Berlin Zoo back in 1943, where he had been living after being shipped there from America in the mid-’30s, and somehow lived among the ruins until he was discovered again in 1946.

He was then transported to Russia.

According to rumours from The Moscow Zoo, Hitler once had a large selection of exotic animals, including Saturn.

Image: AAP