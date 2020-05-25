Thanks for signing up!

Did you know that Hitler (yes, Adolf Hitler) had a pet alligator named Saturn?

Well apparently he did. And did ya know alligators can live to 84? Well at least this one can, ‘coz TMZ has reported that the reptile just passed away.

Saturn resided in Moscow Zoo, which he called home since the 1940s after he was discovered by British soldiers and gifted to the facility shortly thereafter once Germany suffered defeat in WWII.

