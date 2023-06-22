Hilaria Baldwin Said Her 26-Year Age Gap W/ Alec Baldwin Isn’t Creepy Bc ‘I’m His Mommy’

Hilaria Baldwin tried and failed to normalise the age gap she shares with her husband Alec Baldwin by assuring everyone that he’s the infantilised one, not her. Girl, I don’t think that’s the flex you think it is.

Hilaria is 26 years younger than Baldwin, and opened up about all the commentary she’s had to deal with because of that.

“Am I his mommy? Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes,” she told Romper when discussing how much she loves taking care of others.

“At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.

“But it’s actually the opposite.”

While this is information I would happily live my life without, it also somehow makes the age gap discourse even worse.

What’s grosser than a man who dates women heaps younger than him? A man who does that and then also wants them to treat him like their baby.

Unfortunately, the cringe doesn’t end there.

After we found that Hilaria is actually a mother to eight people, not seven, Hilaria was asked about whether she was on birth control. Y’know, because there’s so many damn kids.

Hilaria revealed she is not, which is so fair — she said it makes her feel “awful” and “depressed”, so she won’t go on it. Girl, me too.

READ MORE Hilaria Baldwin Has Sorta Apologised For That Time She Spent Years Pretending To Be Spanish

Instead, she said every time she’s had a baby, she’s asked her OB to write down a vasectomy doctor they recommend on a Post-it to show Alec Baldwin, but he won’t have one.

Ummm. So now not only do I know this man is infantilised by his wife, I have to think about how he also won’t stop getting her pregnant despite her expressing that’s something she might want?

Fkn yikes.

Look, Hilaria seems wholesome AF in the interview, (despite the fact that she was outed for pretending to be Spanish for years) and it’s clear she loves her family. But goddamn does it paint an ugly picture of that marriage dynamic.

Getty Images / Bruce Glikas