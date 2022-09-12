It’s time to get’cha head in the game fellow Wildcats ‘cos we’re finally getting High School Musical 4, which will be produced as part of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ fourth season. The best part? Some of the original movies’ stars might be returning for one big ol’ reunion.

Disney+ spilled the tea at its D23 Expo, which has essentially been like Christmas in July (or in this case, September) for Disney aficionados.

If I’m being honest, the specifics of the fourth movie broke my brain because my HSM lore is not what it once was.

For those not in the know, HSMTMTS (I can’t believe this is a legitimate acronym and not the byproduct of my cat sitting on my keyboard) is a Disney+ series set at East High School — where the OG HSM flick was filmed — which follows a bunch of students who go hog wild for musical theatre.

In the first season the students put on a performance of High School Musical: The Musical, to honour the school’s connection with the original movie. In seasons two and three the gang staged productions of Beauty and the Beast and Frozen, which are both random choices IMO. Get back to me when a jaw-dropping production of Hairspray is on the cards.

So now it’s time for the fourth season of HSMTMTS, which will see the students of East High School put on a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. While this is going on, they find out the school is being used to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion and they get to star as extras. Truly legendary, iconic and awe-inspiring news for this gaggle of musical theatre nerds.

Now it hasn’t been confirmed that any of the original HSM cast members will be making their way to East High School for a reunion. However, OG stars Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), KayCee Stroh (Martha Cox) and Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth) have appeared in HSMTMTS’ first three seasons. And given the fact season four follows the filming of High School Musical 4: The Reunion it makes sense that more original cast members will come on board.

I’m shaking at the thought of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens reuniting onscreen as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez. It’s not time to go your own ways just yet, guys.

It looks like I’ll be trembling for some time, however because a release date for season four of HSMTMTS hasn’t been announced yet. The show’s third season landed on Disney+ in July 2022 so the next season might be hitting the platform around the same time in 2023.