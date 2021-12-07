A Harry Styles fan has gone viral for jokingly claiming that Mr. Styles stole a microwave from the stage crew of one of his recent gig, and what in the Frigidaire?

In the viral TikTok, 18-year-old Dianna Rainone shared screenshots between her and her dad after they were both at Harry’s New York tour date on November 28. Dianna was in the crowd, while her father was apparently a cameraman working the big event.

In one text from her dad, he alleged that Harry “stole [the] crew microwave from UBS Arena”.

She later clarifies that it’s not true and just an inside joke between her and her dad, which gives me more questions than answers, to be perfectly honest. However, that hasn’t stopped tabloid outlets and stans from running with the new stylishly chaotic theory.

Following the original TikTok, New York Post reporter Alex Mitchell reached out to Rainone for comment regarding her “accusations”, as if the story was true???

“We’re doing a story bout Harry Styles being accused of taking a microwave from UBS Arena and saw you posted a TikTok about it,” the message in her Insta DMs read.

“We would love to speak with you for the article.”

After the yarn went live, Rainone made a TikTok about it and described her reaction to seeing her joke be thrown around as a new internet theory: “screaming, crying, pissing, shitting”.

“He [The New York Post reporter Alex Mitchell] literally was just like, ‘tell me the background'”, she recalled.

“And so I was like, ‘okay, me and my dad made a joke, and then we went viral on the goddamn clock app, and now I’m on the goddamn New York Post.”

“So many people thought it was real,” she told the New York Post.

“They were like, ‘OMG, is your dad going to say anything to someone or are they going to get in touch with Harry’s team?'”

Since the story broke, Styles stans on Twitter have run rampant with the so-called news about the new Marvel star.

WDYM HARRY STYLES STOLE THE CREW MICROWAVE FROM UBS ARENA pic.twitter.com/JnnCFTJmEK — kell ???? (@finelinelynch) December 3, 2021

harry stole a microwave from the arena? ???? pic.twitter.com/0ifpJ75h3T — elisha (@70sIoveontour) December 3, 2021

harry stole a microwave from the arena? ???? pic.twitter.com/0ifpJ75h3T — elisha (@70sIoveontour) December 3, 2021

???? leaked

harry styles flying away from the ubs arena after stealing a microwave! pic.twitter.com/ur4cSsywQQ — ir ???? | harry's priv acc (@esnyir) December 4, 2021

Harry Styles steals hearts, money and microwaves. so true — Be ????????Adore You Day (@teaandfrozenpea) December 3, 2021

harry styles disappearing from the internet after he stole a microwave pic.twitter.com/8OuVz27I4n — d ?! loves su?! (@softIous) December 4, 2021

harry styles reportedly seen having a flirtatious conversation with microwave he stole??? the pair first connected backstage at ubs arena in november… could this be the spark of a new rumoured romance ignited for former one direction heartthrob, 27??? pic.twitter.com/YC8TsCWeGo — ★ harry’s stolen microwave (@onlyghostie) December 4, 2021

somebody at ubs arena please release security footage of harry styles stealing your microwave that’s the funniest thing i’ve ever heard — mars || its my birthdayyy (@esnylov3r) December 3, 2021

This last tweet absolutely broke me like aluminum in the microwave.

harry styles as the food in his microwave that he stole from ubs arena https://t.co/8TblbgjoFT — sar (@offmyangel) December 3, 2021

Representatives for Harry Styles and UBS Arena have not responded to the “claims” made in Rainone’s TikTok but you gotta admit the slap-job memes are pretty fucking funny.