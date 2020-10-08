Has coronavirus made you lose all of your social skills? Are you awkward and unsure how to interact with another human being? Well, you’re in luck because there is now a bop for that.

TikTok king Louis Hanson, who is truly god’s gift to humanity, has blessed our eardrums with a new Harry Styles-inspired bop that perfectly encapsulates how it feels to be living in 2020 alongside the coronavirus.

I present to you: Rona’s Made Me Awkward, Hi.

“Spent this whole year inside. Human interaction, bye. Forgot how to socialise. ‘Rona’s made me awkward, hi (‘Rona’s made me awkward),” he sings.

Okay sure, maybe I’m a little biased because Louis is a former Pedestrian.TV alum and I will forever claim him as my work husband, but you have to admit, this is a BOP.

He can’t take all of the credit because it’s clearly a parody of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar, but points for making it painfully relatable.

As you’d expect when anything on TikTok is good, it sparked a trend of everyone sharing their own lockdown ~moods~ to the sweet, angelic sounds of Rona’s Made Me Awkward, Hi.

Anyway, ‘rona’s made me awkward, bye.

The challenge has even hit the Animal Crossing: New Horizons side of TikTok.

If coronavirus has made you awkward and you know it, clap your hands (and do the challenge).

I truly didn’t think I was capable of loving anything more than Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar, but reimagining it for the coronavirus era has really done it for me. Give this man a Grammy. Give him the keys to the city. Give him the whole world.