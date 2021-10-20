The cat’s outta the bag, my friends. Our main man, Mr. Harry Styles, is in one of the biggest flicks of the year, as has been rumoured for some time.

I know I’ve already given you the mother of all spoiler warnings in the title, but I’m just warning ya one last time: there is a MAJOR spoiler ahead.

The way we got wind of this is because an editor at Variety spilled the beans on Twitter after copping an early screener and lemme tell ya, folks were not too pleased with him!

I’m also conscious that we’re finally able to return to cinemas (yay!) so in case you wanna save this HOLY FKN SHIT moment for when you’re watching the movie at your local Hoyts or whatever, now’s your chance to back out, because after this GIF, we’ll be howling it from the bloody rooftops.

Harry Styles has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the god of love and sex in the hotly anticipated new flick, The Eternals.

Variety’s Matt Donnelly tweeted the goss after the review embargo lifted for the flick, writing: “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

The Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, features a star-studded roster, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Apparently Styles pops up in a post-credits scene, causing the audience to sequel according to another Variety editor, Mark Malkin.

“When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed,” he wrote.

When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 19, 2021

These Variety editors really needa learn how to keep their lips zipped, don’t they?

Ya know how many movie and TV spoilers I’ve copped from advanced screeners but I’ve kept them to myself? MANY. Because there’s something to be said about that epic experience where your mind is absolutely fkn BLOWN while you’re at the ol’ pictures with your mates, hoovering popcorn and a choc-top.

But thanks to the internet, surprises (along with privacy) is dead… So there ya have it: Harry Styles, the god of love and sex. Do we think it works?

Uhhhh, abso-fucking-lutely!

The Eternals is out in cinemas on October 28.