On this penultimate day of the week – for many, the last week of the working year – some old friends have gifted us an early Christmas present: A Harry Potter reunion photo. Don’t say Santa isn’t real, folks.

Overnight, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) all Insta’d very wholesome photos from their festive gathering. I love it so much.

Obviously Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) are missing but ah well, maybe next year.

Just on a purely nostalgic note, it’s so nice to see that they’re all still mates and don’t actually hate each other or whatnot.

“Seasons greetings from my school mates,” Felton captioned his pic. “@mattdavelewis & I mid debate x.”

Can we just take a moment to acknowledge that Felton and Lewis’ Gryffindor versus Slytherin joke is still a thing? That sentence was really just an excuse for me to chuck this picture in, because I love it with all my heart.

Incredible areas.

Watson, who’s currently promoting her new movie Little Women, captioned her post: “Merry Christmas from us”, which is far too cute. “Roses between two thorns,” Lewis wrote on his post, Wright went with “time turning”, and Lynch said, “AS IF I’m not going to repost this.”

If you’re wondering what all these angels are up to these days – all it takes is a little bit of stalking. Felton just wrapped filming on a Dutch WWII film De Slag om de Schelde, which translates to Forgotten Battle. Wright is a filmmaker now with an impressive portfolio including Separate We Come, Separate We Go, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. She’s also just very cool. Lynch has a podcast called The ChickPeeps Podcast, specialising in all things vegan and cruelty-free. She also co-founded the Kinder Beauty Box, a subscriber-based delivery service that brings its customers clean, vegan, and cruelty-free self-care products every month. And ol’ mate Lewis is just living his best life with a couple of acting gigs here and there.

I love them so, so much.