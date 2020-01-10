This article deals with mental health. If you are struggling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 if you are having suicidal thoughts. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Australian actor Harry Hains, who appeared in TV shows including The OA and American Horror Story, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 27.

The tragic news was confirmed overnight by his mother, former Neighbours star Jane Badler, who posted a tribute to her son on her Instagram account. She wrote:

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction . A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

Harry Hains was born in Melbourne and had based himself in London and New York before moving to Los Angeles more recently.

He was also a model and musician, performing under the name Antiboy. He appeared in the Hotel season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series American Horror Story.

Hains identified as gender fluid, and once told publication Boys By Girls: “I know that I am born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want.”

There will be a funeral service for him in Los Angeles this weekend.