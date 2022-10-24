Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died following a car accident in Los Angeles at the age of 67.

Police officials told TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that they believe the actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

READ MORE Legendary Broadway Icon Angela Lansbury Has Died Aged 96

Leslie Jordan was known for his iconic roles in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, and his Emmy-winning run on Will & Grace.

He later became an internet sensation by posing hilarious TikTok videos that quickly went viral.

His celebrity pals have taken to Twitter to farewell the icon.