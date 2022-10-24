Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has died following a car accident in Los Angeles at the age of 67.
Police officials told TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that they believe the actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”
Leslie Jordan was known for his iconic roles in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, and his Emmy-winning run on Will & Grace.
He later became an internet sensation by posing hilarious TikTok videos that quickly went viral.
His celebrity pals have taken to Twitter to farewell the icon.
Jordan’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes tweeted: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”
“I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film,” actor George Takei posted on Twitter. “Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”
Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter wrote: “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”
