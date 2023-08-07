Will Hamish & Zoë Foster Blake Appear On The Block? Andy Lee Spilled The Tea Live On-Air

The Block has returned to our screens and with it, a brand new rumour mill destined to be tipped on its axis by *checks notes* Hamish and Zoë Foster Blake.

No, the Gold Logie winner isn’t making the switch from Lego Masters. However, he is reportedly planning to snatch up one of The Block 2023’s finished properties.

ICYMI: Woman’s Day claimed in July that the Blakes have been eying off one of the refurbished Charming Street homes because “they know what a good investment” they are.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the property they’re reportedly interested in has been renovated by one contestant alleged to be a former assistant and “dear friend” of Hamish and Zoë.

*Cue raised eyebrows*

It’s honestly taking me back to the shitshow that was The Block 2022, when some of the Blockheads were called out for allegedly having mates bid on their house so they had a better chance at winning the $100,000 prize money.

Fast forward to today, when Hamish’s buddy and former radio co-host Andy Lee addressed the rumours on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

The 42-year-old explained that The Block contestant Eliza (who’s competing alongside her sister Liberty) “used to be [his] assistant back in the day”.

Amid suspicion that Andy might appear on the show to help with plastering (but for real, Hamish and Andy’s Gap Year: The Block edition would go off), The Hundred host joked that he’s the cheeky bugger behind the whispers his mates are going to drop some serious cash on Eliza and Liberty’s build.

“I’ve been enjoying spreading the rumour that Hamish and Zoë are going to buy her place,” he said.

“So… if you want to give this to the Daily Mail, a close friend of Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster confirms very strong interest in House Five on The Block.”

Now, I’m no detective, but that confession is just ooooozing with sarcasm, so I guess we can put the rumours to bed.

Case closed!

Images: Nine/Instagram @zotheysay.