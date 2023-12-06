Remember Those Naughty Good Morning America Hosts Who Had An Affair? Their Exes Are Dating Now

The story of the Good Morning America scoundrels T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were fired from their jobs after they were accused of having an affair despite being married, is not over yet. In fact, for their exes, a whole new chapter is beginning — because now they’re dating. It all worked out in the end, I suppose!

Marilee Fiebig, who was married to Holmes, and Andrew Shue, who was married to Robach, were left feeling humiliated and betrayed after their partner’s alleged affair captivated not just their community, but the world (I mean, we were obsessed with it all the way over here in Australia).

According to an inside source, the chaotic events led to the two sort of trauma-bonding as they navigated the very public drama and their divorces — which, in turn, eventually led to dating.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source told Page Six.

Another source said the two have moved on from the hurt and are happy together. It’s what they deserve!

“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” the source said.

“Everyone has moved on.”

The news comes after Holmes and Robach launched a new podcast, in which they discussed the aftermath of the Good Morning America scandal, confirmed their relationship is still going strong, and denied their relationship was extramarital. It’s giving reputation rehab.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said in the first episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” he claimed.

T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 in December this year. They are still together. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sources have denied this claim to Page Six, citing Robach posting photos of a vacation with her now ex-husband Shue in July, 2022 — just three months before she was outed over the affair.

Similarly, the sources pointed to Holmes celebrating his birthday in the Bahamas with his then-wife Fiebig in August as further evidence that the pair were “very much together” during the affair.

Clearly, there’s been a disputing of facts and given this is a bit of a he-said, she-said situation, we’ll never know for sure.

But either way, whether or not cheating was involved, all this has led to Fiebig and Shue finding each other. All’s well that ends well.

