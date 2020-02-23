Please keep Jake Paul in your prayers today as he’s likely in an intense state of pain after having his heart ripped out through his ass by Gigi Hadid on social media.

The despised social media personality (or lack thereof) went on a Twitter rant about how Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, didn’t want to play with him and his YouTuber friends (yes, it’s really that juvenile).

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” he wrote, before directly addressing Zayn:

“zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Apparently the scrap almost turned physical as Zayn then said (bearing in mind, this is all according to a renowned liar):

“Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out ‘you wanna test me mate’ lol I feel bad for childhood stars.”

Here’s where it gets good.

Gigi Hadid, fierce protector of anything important to her be it a loved one or a runway show, responded to Paul’s tweet in the most scathing, soul-destroying way you could imagine.

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” She fired back.

“Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Here lies Jake Paul’s soul, obliterated by one Gigi Hadid.