Here’s something rather interesting, Foxtel is launching its own streaming service this month. It is reportedly called Binge.

Foxtel has yet to officially announce the news, but the streaming service is set to launch next Monday, 25 May. The Australian says the streaming service will have “10,000 hours of the best local and international drama and movies.” And because Foxtel just locked in a new deal with WarnerMedia, the network will have access to content from Warner Bros, HBO, HBO Max, and WarnerMedia. Translation: Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies, Friends, and Big Bang Theory. Binge will also reportedly feature exclusive content from Sony, NBCU, FX, and the BBC.

It’s also worth noting that this means Foxtel will continue to own the Australian Rights to Warner Bros and HBO content. So if you had some teeny, tiny hope that HBO Max would somehow launch in Australia, think again. HBO Max will begin streaming on May 27 in the United States of A.

Foxtel’s Binge will enter a relatively packed market with streaming services like Netflix, Stan, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video already available in the country. But I assume they’re banking on all the HBO content to pull viewers.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said he’s pleased to finally be able to launch Binge next week.

“We have been beta-testing the service for a few weeks and we are sure Australians will love everything about it,” he said. “It brings an exciting new brand to younger streaming audiences with a very different and compelling product experience, and a distinctly curated mix of the best drama and movies from the world’s best entertainment brands.”

Foxtel is expected to share more details about the streaming service – like confirm its name, prices, and content – later this week.

In conclusion: how big of a fan are you of HBO content?