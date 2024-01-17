Here’s What Went Down At The Emmy Afterparties This Year Ft. Some Incredibly Loved-Up Celebs

I think we can agree that the only thing better than a big corporate party is a big corporate afterparty. You know, when you can finally let loose with your colleagues, indulge in the free booze and bitch about that one colleague who stole your lunch because they claimed it was on the communal shelf of the fridge. I might not be in the television entertainment industry per se but I reckon awards nights like the Emmys are the closest thing the Hollywood gang get to busting a move at the work Christmas party.

So, with that being said, there’s bound to be tea. Especially after the Emmys were postponed from September to January due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year.

Right after the Emmys wrapped, there was an official afterparty called the Governor’s Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The luxe event was sponsored by Fiji Water, which is a clever move from organisers so actors weren’t drunk off their tits on the free cocktails. The event was also serving up some luxe snacks including spicy tuna hand rolls and crab salad. That sounds delicious but I hope someone was walking around with a tray of mints.

Here’s a pic of my favourite white boy of the month Jeremy Allen White at the Govoner’s Gala. And you know what, I’d kiss his fish mouth if he had too much crab salad and didn’t grab a mint. I wouldn’t even care!!! (Image: Getty)

There were also a range of little afterparties that saw the celebs scatter across LA. Most of the HBO Max gang — including The White Lotus — hit up their own special post award show event at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

According to E! News, The White Lotus costars and IRL couple Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall were spotted cutting some serious shapes on the dance floor. We love to see it because, during the Emmys, they didn’t end up making a red carpet couple’s debut.

“Meghann and Leo were super cozy,” an eyewitness told the publication.

“She rested her head on his shoulder and he kissed her head. They kept whispering in each other’s ears and laughing. They were very affectionate.”

There’s even a super cute pap pic of Leo with his arms about Meghann. Oh, to be in LOVE!

Another couple feeling the love were Ali Wong and Bill Hader. The two extremely funny people looked sweet as hell together during the awards and then kicked on to Per L’Ora restaurant. After presumably having a late-night feed, they were spotted having a sneaky lil’ smooch while they waited for their ride home. Wholesome!!!

The love-fest didn’t stop there folks!!!

Just look at how sweet Emmy-winner Keiran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton were outside the afterparty. Ugh! You gotta love love!

Me next!!!!! (Image: Getty)

Meanwhile, Scrubs star Zach Braff found himself in the headlines (cough, cough Daily Mail) for putting his arm around a woman named Nicole Vecchiarelli as they headed to Apple TV+’s afterparty at Mother Wolf in LA.

Nicole is the co-founder of Special Projects Media, a talent booking and creative agency. Personally, I reckon this is a case of people reading into a friendly gesture but you can be the judge by checking out the picture here.

At the Netflix afterparty, the dancefloor was also in full swing. And the best bit? There are pics to prove it!!!

I’m going to ask all of these couples to stop being so fkn cute. Here’s Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley at the 2024 Netflix Primetime Emmys after party (Image: Getty).

Dahmer costars Niecy Nash and Evan Peters are feeling the groove and I am feeling them. (Image: Getty)

It’s no Oscars 2014 celebrity selfie, but I like the energy. (L-R) Fortune Feimster, Kim Dickens, Jacquelyn Smith and Colman Domingo.

Oh man, the things I would do to go to one of these after-party events are just shameful. Alternatively, is anyone casting for a television show that might be nominated for any award? If so, I’m your girl. No experience just vibes. Email me!!!!