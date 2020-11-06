Aight, this was supposed to be a yarn with both Elly Miles and Frazer Neate from The Bachelorette, but there were some technical difficulties and then Frazer had an appointment, so it just ended up being a fun chat with Elly.

For some context, I was just about to ask Elly about Frazer when the call cut out. Fast forward to a few minutes later.

PEDESTRIAN.TV: Okay, where were we? When did you know Frazer was the one?

ELLY: I think I had a pretty good feeling he was going to be the one very early on, but I think – I definitely had to stay open-minded for the sake of the process, and to get to know him as well. But I reckon when we had that boat date, the double date with Becky [Miles] and Pete [Mann], we just took leaps and bounds that day.

Then when I met his family, we just had such a good day. I think for us, whenever we were off camera, we just had really beautiful moments too. Like, we would just catch ourselves saying the same thing at the same time. Just nice normal couple stuff.

P.TV: And was that connection – the little things – the difference between Frazer and Joe [Woodbury].

E: Yeah, absolutely – the connections were very different. With Joey, I knew him before The Bachelorette – I didn’t have to spend much time getting to know him and his character, I already knew he was a great guy, y’know? It was just really easy with Joey and we get along like a house on fire, he’s so light-hearted.

But for me, the difference was I could feel it in my heart with Frazer, so I just had to go with my heart. That’s what you’re meant to do. So that’s what the main difference was, and what set Frazer apart.

P.TV: Watching you say goodbye to Joe was so tough last night, have you two spoken since?

E: Yeah, I’ve messaged him this morning to reach out and see how he’s doing. I’ve wanted to for a while, but I also needed to be respectful to him and let some time pass and let him come to terms with things as well.

I’ve sent him a nice message and he sent me a really beautiful message back. Frazer and Joey are really good mates too, so they chat basically every day.

I hope we can all be mates for sure, ‘cos he’s such a good bloke.

P.TV: So, what has the social media reaction been like for you?

E: To be honest, I haven’t really looked at much of it. I’ve seen so much support, which has been beautiful, but I’m just sort of trying to – I don’t know, I’ve been a bit like that throughout the whole process, really. People have their opinions and while there’s so much support there’s also people who have rubbish to say as well.

Honestly, I’ve kind of just not engaged with it very much. I appreciate all the really lovely messages, but I just want to focus on me and Frazer and how we feel.

There’s been articles and rumours and podcasts and crap coming out talking shit, really, and sometimes my mum and dad will be like, “Oh, did you see this, like are you okay?” And I’m like, “I don’t even look at it, Mum and Dad, and you guys shouldn’t either.” It’s just so much nonsense that comes out. That’s a negative that comes with The Bachelorette experience, but the positives outweigh that anyway. It is what it is and I don’t let it affect me.

P.TV: You just have to block it out, hey?

E: Yeah, everybody on The Bachelorette Facebook page are really mean! I just don’t even bother looking at the comments on that. Everyone is pretty beautiful on my page and Becky’s page – you get the odd troll who’ll slide into your DMs but I just block them! If anyone has anything nasty to say, I honestly just block them. I don’t want them anywhere near me.

P.TV: So, can I grab your thoughts on Becky and Pete?

E: You know what at the end of the day it just wasn’t meant to be. If it was, it would’ve worked out. If he can’t give her his all then he doesn’t deserve her.

I hope he finds the right person for him and finds happiness, too. And I know Beck thinks that too, she’s a good egg, she’s absolutely incredible. I know she’s feeling very emotional watching The Bachelorette back and discussing it, but she’s actually in a pretty good place. She’ll be okay, she just needs time.

P.TV: And what’s next for you and Frazer?

E: I think Frazer and I will do a little more long distance, and then I’ll make the move to Queensland next year. It’s good, because when you think about moving to be with someone, it kind of seems like a big, crazy step, but I’m not tied down anywhere. I can work anywhere and I’ve got friends up in Queensland too, so I guess I’m going to be forging my own life as well, it’s not like I’m making him my life. Does that make sense?

P.TV: Oh yeah, absolutely. And was moving an easy decision for you?

E: Oh yeah, I was keen from the get go. I think they [producers] made it seem like there was a bit of pondering, but if that’s what it takes to be with the person I want to be with, then I’ll do it. The heart wants what the heart wants.