Eddie McGuire and Christopher Pyne were approached to appear on The Masked Singer this year. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Appearing on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast on Thursday, hosted by McGuire, the former politician revealed producers had approached him about the show.

“What you probably don’t know … is that I was asked to do The Masked Singer this year,” Pyne said. “And I came very close to saying yes.”

To which McGuire replied, “I was as well.”

Huh.

Speaking to The Herald Sun later on, McGuire said he was flattered.

“Then I laughed because Channel 10 is my old station of origin. It took me by surprise, but I think the show is great, and it’s all about good humour and having fun.

“But it’s a bit like my football career,” he said. “All I lacked was ability.”

In case you were wondering, McGuire said both his dad and son can sing. His voice, however, is “shithouse”.

Anyway, all I can think about now is that if producers approached McGuire and Pyne for season 2… just who else have they hit up? Good Lord.

I’ve sort of forgotten about last season, so join me as I jog my memory. Twelve celebrities competed in Australia’s first season of The Masked Singer, hosted by the one and only Osher Günsberg.

Cody Simpson went on to win the series as Robot. Other Aussie celebs that competed included Gretel Kileen (Octopus), Rob Mills (Wolf), Gorgi Coghlan (Monster), Deni Hines (Unicorn), Paulini (Spider), Kate Ceberano (Lion), Adam Brand (Dragon), Darren McMullen (Prawn), Wendell Sailor (Rhino), Nikki Webster (Alien), and Brett Lee (Parrot).

Channel 10 hasn’t announced a release date for season 2 just yet, but we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, Masked Singer has been revealing a couple of the new singers on Instagram. Not gonna lie, the wizard rules.