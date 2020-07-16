Sassy boi Timm Hanly has thrown a heap of shade at last year’s The Bachelorette leading lass Angie Kent.

Speaking to Hit 100.9’s Jimmy and Nath Show, the Bachelor In Paradise contestant said that he’d moved on to “bigger and better things” and isn’t interested in rekindling his romance with Kent, who is now single after splitting up with Carlin Sterritt earlier this month.

“I wouldn’t be interested even if she slid into my DMs [direct messages],” he said.

Angie and Timm during the 2019 Bachelorette finale. (Credit: Ten)

“Whatever they do is up to them,” he added. “That was a year ago for me now. I’ve moved on to bigger and better things.”

He went on to say that he would not consider a reunion with Angie even if she appeared on the show.

“If she showed up on Paradise, I’d probably look for the nearest life raft and I would just keep paddling,” he said and fucking ouch.

It comes after he spoke about Angie and Carlin’s break-up in an interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show.

Carlin and Angie before their breakup. (Credit: Instagram)

Timm said that he’d been flooded with messages from fans telling him to get back with Angie.

He said: “I haven’t been able to get away from it actually because my DMs have just been full of people going, ‘Oh your shot!’ and ‘Have a go’.”

Radio host Kyle Sandilands chimed in: “You don’t really want to go back and have a crack at what you lost. That’s not what men do.”

Timm agreed, saying: “I’ve got to have a bit of… credibility, self-respect.”

