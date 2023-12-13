Nash Treasure Dylan Alcott Takes Next Step In Strange Journey, Stars In Rocky Horror In Sydney

We’re shivering with antici…pation thinking about Dylan Alcott starring in The Rocky Horror Show next year.

Yes, that’s right, it’s the former Australian of the Year, Paralympian and disability advocate’s turn to do the “Time Warp”. He’ll be taking on the role of the Narrator for two-and-a-half weeks of the Sydney season, joining retro Neighbours fave Jason Donovan, who stars as the iconic, deliciously debauched Frank N Furter.

It’s Alcott’s first stage role, and one of just a handful of acting gigs for the tennis star since he retired from the sport after the 2022 Australian Open, including voicing a character in the new Aussie animation Scarygirl, and featuring in the upcoming fourth season of Bump, which streams on Stan from Boxing Day.

“Super pumped to join this incredible production of the iconic The Rocky Horror Show,” he said. “Couldn’t think of a better opportunity for my first theatre production, feeling very grateful. Can’t wait to get to work and rock it out on stage in Sydney!”

Alcott first flagged a move into acting in August last year, when he told Body+Soul he planned to join his partner, sexologist Chantelle Otten, in a move to Hollywood: “I want to try a bit of acting, which I’m excited about,” he said. “I think it will be fun and I think I can be good at it. We have a few little leads already.

“Growing up, I never saw anyone like me on TV, so I was honoured to win a Logie, but it’s definitely not as cool as an Oscar.”

Maybe we’re about to see Alcott add a Sydney Theatre Award to the pool room, alongside his 2019 Logie for Most Popular New Talent Logie (after the first season of ABC music show The Set).

This year, in a Rocky Horror production celebrating the musical’s 50th anniversary, the role of the Narrator was played by Spicks and Specks team leader Myf Warhurst. She’ll be returning for the upcoming Newcastle season, while comedian Joel Creasey takes up the mantle in Melbourne. More Sydney Narrators will be announced soon.

The Rocky Horror Show starring Dylan Alcott as the Narrator opens at Sydney’s Theatre Royal on March 31. You can snap up a ticket here.