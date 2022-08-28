Certified GOAT Dylan Alcott says he wants to try his hand at a spot of acting. Is there anything the man can’t do?

The current Australian of the Year told Body+Soul Magazine he’s considering doing a temporary stint in Hollywood with his partner Chantelle Otten to break into the industry.

“I want to try a bit of acting, which I’m excited about,” he said.

“We have a few little leads already.”

A few leads, you say? I’m aching to know what they are.

I’m still not over the fact Alcott almost appeared on The Masked Singer Australia so if the entertainment Gods didn’t provide us with that morsel of pure wholesomeness, I demand big things from them in his acting debut.

READ MORE Holy Shit, Apparently Dylan Alcott Was Very Close To Being On The Masked Singer This Year

Yes, I classify singing ‘Jessie’s Girl’ by Rick Springfield beneath a giant Popcorn mask acting. What of it?

Alcott already has a Logie Award under his belt, having taken home the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2019. He told Body+Soul Magazine he has his sights on the next big thing in acting: an Academy Award.

“Growing up, I never saw anyone like me on TV, so I was honoured to win a Logie, but it’s definitely not as cool as an Oscar,” he said.

Look, the bloke has a point. In a way, a Logie award is what a bootleg Louise Futon bag is to its Oscar-winning, elegant and legitimate cousin, Louis Vuitton. You simply cannot compare the pair.

READ MORE Absolute Legend Dylan Alcott Won Most Popular New Talent At The Logies

Alcott also said he wants to improve representation for people with disabilities on-screen. The film and television industry is notoriously dreadful for its dismal inclusivity, often casting able-bodied actors to play characters with a disability — a practice Alcott said he “struggled” to see.

“There are so many roles where someone is a paraplegic and they’re just sitting in a wheelchair. We could do that. Blind actors, people with Down syndrome, why not? The time for that is changing and if I could be involved in that in a small way, I would love to do it.”

I’m looking forward to seeing “Oscar winner” added to Alcott’s impressive list of accolades, which already includes being a three-time Paralympian, gold medallist, tennis legend and current Australian of the Year. Can you imagine if he wound up competing on The Masked Singer Australia? He would be unstoppable IMO.

Good luck and bon voyage, king!