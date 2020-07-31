Welp, Delta Goodrem has stepped in dog shit. And by stepped, I mean made an appearance, and by dog shit, I mean Sky News.

Releasing a track called ‘Paralysed’ has seemingly paralysed her decent morals and common sense as she agreed to appear on the same network that gives a platform to Neo-Nazi Blair Cottrell, the clownery of Pauline Hanson and croc kisser Bob Katter.

But it gets worse. The singer appeared on the same segment as, wait for it, Alan Jones. Yep, Alan Jones, the bloke who just last year said Prime Minister Scott Morrison should “shove a sock down [the] throat” of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

I'll be catching up with @AlanJones on @SkyNewsAust tonight. Tune in from 8.40pm AEST for a special performance of 'Paralyzed' ???????? — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) July 29, 2020

Naturally, her appearance was met with widespread backlash from her disappointed fans who were shocked that she’d agree to such a heinous TV slot for promo.

HAVE you no shame, Delta?

Delta you know I love you but Alan Jones is truly awful. Just because someone gave you a leg up in your career initially doesn’t mean you need to stay loyal. Please reconsider this ????❤️ — Andrew (@AndrewPatrick_) July 29, 2020

respectfully, why do you feel the need to associate with someone so well known for hatred, racism, homophobia, sexism and suspected pedophilia? do you really want to align yourself with those things? — charlotte ???? (@CharlotteCant) July 30, 2020

I refuse to watch Alan Jones. So unfortunately that’s a huge no from me. — Bernadette (@kissbystarlight) July 29, 2020