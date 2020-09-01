Literally what the fuck is going on in WA. Apparently, in lieu of Healthy Harold, all our friends from Perth have been visited by some cop named Constable Care and my mind is shattered.

The blue-clad muppet apparently went around to schools every year to talk about all the illegal things you shouldn’t be doing out in the world, encouraging kids to narc on their old folks, and honestly, I’d rather trust a giraffe than a cop.

yesterday i found out that WA has this cop mascot called constable care and it's literally just a cop muppet that visits schools and asks kids to snitch on their parents lmao pic.twitter.com/CuuNCEFvHq — james cruz ! (@_jamescruz) August 31, 2020

To make matters worse in this brain-shattering piece of information, Constable Care used to be a human man dressed as a cop, who went around to schools to scare kids into behaving.

READ MORE I Feel Like I Owe Healthy Harold An Apology Whenever I Indulge In Alcohol Or Cigarettes

Anyway, I completely hate that I have been made aware of this fact, which only worsens when you check out the cursed videos they put up on YouTube.

It seems that someone thought it would be a good idea to get cops to teach kids about the world instead of a wise and all-knowing giraffe hiding behind a wall.

READ MORE What To Know About The Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake & How You Can Demand Justice From Aus

Similar to Constable Care is apparently this little cutie of a creature, who unfortunately is also a cop. Introducing fellow snitch mascot, Constable Kenny the Koala.

Honestly, I think we should, as a nation, unite to call for Healthy Harold in all schools. I miss that old long-neck in a box.