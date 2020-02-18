PEDESTRIAN.TV's Selfish Saturday presented by The House of Angostura will be going down at Melbourne's The Timber Yard on Feb 22 from 10am - 5pm, with a Cuervo Spritz Club session between 5pm - 8pm. Click HERE to snap up tix now.

There are a couple of things I’ve stumbled upon that I initially didn’t know I wanted, and now I can’t get enough.

Soy sauce on lasagna is one. Dua Lipa releasing full-blown disco bangers, the other.

And now, joining the ranks of Disco Dua herself: a stand-up performance involving a hymen dance to the backing track of Natalie Imbruglia‘s classic, Torn.

The dance routine is just a taste of what comedy duo Double Denim – made up of the hilarious Michelle Brasier and Laura Frew – have in store for us when they bring their “jump rope confetti dance group date on MDMA” stand-up show to Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Feb 22.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Directors’ Choice Award-winners (fucking hell what a mouthful) have been doing the rounds for a while now, but whether you’ve seen their show or not, I strongly suggest you come to this one anyway – it sounds bloody wild.

The lasses are all about inclusivity, so if comedy shows make you wary because you’re scared of being targeted, never fear, Double Denim are here.

“We never want to make someone feel like they aren’t invited to the party. Our shows are celebrations of us and the audience,” the pair explain. “We don’t come here to shame anyone.”

Hear that? Everyone’s invited. Why didn’t more of my high school peers have that same mentality when I kept trying to sneak into their house parties? Who’s laughing now, Sophie? I’m invited to a comedy gig.

Indirectly, at least.

The comedy team are just one of the acts included on the lineup for Selfish Saturday, our self-care festival that’s taking over The Timber Yard. You can grab your tickets right HERE, but before you do, here’s what else we have in store for the day:

On top of the above, Bachie star Ciarran Stott will also be modelling in a nude drawing class, plus MAFS expert Mel Schilling and Big Brother star Tully Smyth will be hosting a dating panel.

