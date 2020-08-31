If, like me, you’ve been spending an unhealthy amount of time binge-watching Selling Sunset this year, you’ve probably wondered about Oppenheim Group newcomer and contentious character Chrishell Stause.

Before her entrance at the top of season one, many of the agents at the flashy Hollywood real estate group questioned her name, and how it’s pronounced.

Not long after her introduction to the Oppenheim Group, Chrishell apparently talked about the origins of her name, which we all clearly must have just let pass in and out of our consciousness while our eyes were glazed over and we were mentally checked out for a while.

Apparently her mother actually gave birth to her in the car in the back of a Shell petrol station in her home state of Kentucky, with the help of the servo worker. His name? Chris. Chris from the Shell servo. The rest, I guess, is history.

What’s even more interesting, perhaps, is that Chrishell isn’t actually her first name – her full legal name is Terrina Chrishell Stause.

She prefers to go by ‘Chrishell’ (maybe to tell that story? Who knows) and has been working under ‘Chrishell’ in her professional career for the last 12 years.

Now the next part about Chrishell’s name has big ol’ spoilers for season three of Selling Sunset, so you have been warned.

If you also kept up with everything Selling Sunset, you’ll know that Chrishell was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley up until he filed for divorce in late 2019. When they got married in 2017, she took on the Hartley name and she has been fighting to get her name legally changed back to her maiden name, Stause.

US Weekly reported in July that her and Justin agreed for her name to be legally restored to Stause, and Chrishell is set to once again be Terrina Chrishell Stause.