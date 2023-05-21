Go Off, Sis: Chrishell Has Revealed Sneaky Texts From Selling Sunset’s New Villain In A Huge Mic Drop

This story contains spoilers for Selling Sunset Season Six.

If you, like me, have been hiding away under your doona, nursing Thai food, and binge-watching Selling Sunset Season Six all weekend, your brain is probably smoothed completely over thanks to watching over five hours of petty drama unfold on your screen.

But if you’re still hankering for some extra tea, I have excellent news for you, because the shit fight that is Season Six is continuing over on Instagram. Yippeeeee!!!

Season Six saw some of our favourites return, a sneaky little cameo from Australian angel G-Flip, and two newcomers joining the group: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

While many of us initially thought Bre was there to fill that villain hole that Christine had left with her departure, the season actually turned out quite differently, with Nicole becoming public enemy #1.

A quick rule if you want a good edit: don’t fuck with Chrishell Stause.

ICYMI: Nicole decided that it would be a really, really good idea to take on the queen bee and eternal sweetheart, Chrishell. I guess when you’re cast to fill in for Christine, it’s almost natural to really lean into the whole villain persona.

With all the drama unfolding on screen, Chrishell has decided to drop some receipts on her Instagram, further solidifying Nicole’s villain status.

“This post goes out to those who love facts 🧐,” Chrishell captioned the post, which featured a stunnin’ photo of herself, as well as some screenshots of a few early DMs between her and Nicole.

In the screenshots, Nicole can be seen reaching out to Chrishell in June 2022 as she had just gotten a “contract to be a full-time cast member” on Season Six and inviting her out to lunch.

“Wanted to see if I could take you out to lunch or happy hour sometime this week so I can pick your brain about the countless questions I have about the logistics of the show and also just get your advice on many things show/production related?” Nicole said in the leaked messages.

“You’re obviously a pro and have everything show-related figured out, so I’d absolutely love to learn some of your wisdom before jumping into the deep end because I’m not going to lie, I’m fucking terrified!!!!”

Chrishell, being the sweetheart she is, obviously said yes, suggesting a girl’s lunch with the “O girls”.

The screenshots clearly show the two peachy AF and very much looking like mates, which is quite contrary to Nicole’s famous on-show claim that the two weren’t friends.

The screenshots also call into question Nicole’s motives for why she was causing so much petty drama (such is the name of the game!), making people question if she was just bringing up needless shit with Chrishell purely for extra screen time.

The on-show drama kicked off after Nicole resurfaced some past gripes with Chrishell, including a listing on a house that shared both their names. Nicole thought the listing should have just included her as she did the work, but Chrishell said that she still deserved her name on the property because she showed it to “multiple buyers” and “held open houses”.

It’s riveting stuff, really. Proper smooth brain shit.

From there, the shit really hit the fan. Nicole claimed Chrishell only got the listing because owner Jason had a “massive crush” on her, and Chrishell hit back calling her a “bitch” and said Nicole was doing drugs. Professionals, ya’ll.

In a juicy interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chrishell shed some extra light on the two’s relationship before filming, hypothesising that Nicole was “plotting” for extra screen time with the cameras.

“I was excited for her. She asked for advice, and I was trying to help her. So the fact that she had been plotting a plan, and I didn’t know it until here she was with a full camera crew around me? Obviously, that just set the tone, because I don’t like feeling like you’ve been plotting something, and it’s something from so long ago.

“I’m saying, ‘I’m so excited for you…’ you know, all these things and then all of a sudden, you’re bringing up something from three years ago? That to me, is extremely frustrating,” she told ET.

The tea? It’s piping hot.

She also reiterated some of the statements she made on the show, stating that Nicole was trying to damage her business.

“Leave my business out of it. You know, calling me a fake agent, trying to tear down my business, things I’ve worked really hard for? I’m the only girl in the office that has given her business and that has given her referrals. And so it just really felt like a betrayal and a clown emoji.”

The idea of people doing shit for extra screen time isn’t exactly surprising, but at least our queen Christine made shit entertaining. This just feels more petty than anything.

All I can say is: BRING CHRISTINE BACK. Please and thank you.