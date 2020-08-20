Okay. Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality show about luxury real estate agents in LA, has wrapped up its third season, and we need to talk about Davina Porta.

Davina is The Oppenheim Group’s most controversial agent. We spent all season watching her struggle to sell a wildly overpriced mansion for $75 million (that’s ONE-HUNDRED-AND-FOUR MILLION AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS), and then saw her act like a snake when Chrishell Stause was hit with an unexpected divorce.

Almost every other agent rallied around Chrishell. Her husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, reportedly texted Chrishell to say their two-year marriage was over. “I found out because he texted me that we were filed,” Chrishell told her fellow agent Mary on the show. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

Davina did not support Chrishell. Instead, she backed Justin, saying he “has to have a side of the story” and that surely Chrishell was not as “blindsided” by the divorce as she claimed.

“I would love to support Chrishell,” Davina said, in a Selling Sunset cutaway.

“But I have met Justin before. Justin was nothing but a gentleman to me. He was kind and polite.”

She added that Chrishell must have “known things were probably not going well”.

Ouch.

In a show where the ~DRAMA~ is just as important as the multi-million dollar Hollywood mansions, it’s quite an achievement for Davina to secure her spot as Selling Sunset‘s #1 villain.

I’ve never bullied anyone on the internet but Christine and Davina defending Justin for blindsiding Chrishell over a 30 second interaction they had with him is enough to make me start #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/Es8T0bvY2b — Angela Babicz (@angelababicz) August 11, 2020

Davina being aggressive and saying she’s “doesn’t know any details” about Chrishells marriage. Like no shit, YOU ARE NOT FRIENDS #SellingSunset — A (@anightthief) August 12, 2020

Me whenever Davina defends Justin, a guy she met once, opposed to Chrishell #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/2dvWXm6Jhl — Lynn (@LynnxRachel) August 11, 2020

If you’re having a bad day, just know that Davina’s listing still hasn’t been sold yet #SellingSunset ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vn1T8NtHlb — Mikhail. (@mikmaaac) August 10, 2020

Never in my life have I wanted to cyber attack someone, but I just finished episode 8, season 3 of Selling Sunset, and it's got me looking up Davina's handles. — Haleigh Broucher (@haleighbroucher) August 13, 2020

have finished #sellingsunset and here is my definitive ranking of the cast:

1. chrishell

2. amanza & mary

3. romain

4. brett (purely for the “who the F upset chrishell?!” comment)

5. maya

6. jason and the dogs

7. heather

8. christine 100. davina 10000. justin hartley — ruby (@rubynaldrett) August 14, 2020

Davina knowing she’s gotta overcompensate for being the most boring one on #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/fmcYmBa0wB — Shelby Boyer (@saboyer91) August 10, 2020

This is literally Davina from selling sunset pic.twitter.com/WmA1OYU2J8 — ⓢⓤⓩ (@susannegarv) August 11, 2020

If you could get rid of any of the agents from Selling Sunset, why would you choose Davina? — Stay at home Karen (@greek_bromo) August 7, 2020

If only Davina sold houses as fast as she deletes her instagram comments #SellingSunset — Clare (@kraftsingle123) August 14, 2020

I have never disliked someone more than I dislike Davina from #SellingSunset. She is a vile human being. That is all. — tay (@taytaytweets_) August 15, 2020

I used to thing Jessica from #loveisblind was bad a bad person then Netflix gave us davina #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/S1F2feFQIH — Irene (@_justireene) August 16, 2020

Davina is a nasty person for someone I haven’t seen sell a single house #SellingSunset — GHANA'S FINEST (@Ghanasfinestx) August 16, 2020

If it makes you feel any better – and it probably will – Davina’s $75 million listing still hasn’t sold. It’s still listed on the Oppenheim Group website for, yes, $74 million dollars. The nine bedroom, 12 bathroom, 18,000 square foot monstrosity (yeah, I said it) doesn’t even have a view. WHO, I ask you, would pay that much?

Probably only Adnan, the Bond villain-esque owner who insists on not selling it for a cent less.

Looking forward to Adnan being on season 4, 5 and 6 of Selling Sunset. pic.twitter.com/XHgPjxYP9P — Daniela Phillips (@DanielaPhillips) August 11, 2020

We the people need Selling Sunset season 4. Someone please find out where we are on that — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 14, 2020