Netflix has unleashed its list of shows and films coming in September and hoo boy, is it stacked.

There’s an extremely solid selection of original titles on the list including Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched starring Sarah Paulson and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby BrownHenry Cavill, and Sam Claflin.

Then there’s a bunch of beloved films and series coming as well including bloody Scooby Doo, Anastasia, Mean Girls, all 10 seasons of FriendsThe Dark Knight Rises, and Birds of PreyMy personal favourite? How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey.

Wait, I forgot to mention original film The Devil All The Time hits Netflix next month as well. That’s that Southern gothic thriller with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Here’s the full list of content coming to Netflix in September:

August 1 

A Star Is Born 

Scooby-Doo 

Anastasia 

Mean Girls 

Mean Girls 2

Chasing Liberty

La Partita 

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions 

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! 

True: Friendship Day 

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices 

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Dudley Do-Right 

Curse of Chucky 

August 2 

Chef’s Table: BBQ 

Bad Boy Billionaires: India 

Freaks – You’re One Of Us 

August 3 

Young Wallander

Love, Guaranteed 

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Bumblebee 

August 4 

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things 

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

The Theory of Everything 

Ride Along 

The Good Liar 

Last Vegas

A Million Ways to Die in the West 

August 7

The Dark Knight Rises

Record of Youth

My Octopus Teacher 

August 8 

StarBeam: Season 2 

August 9

Get Organised with The Home Edit 

Mignonnes 

Corazón Ioco

The Social Dilemma 

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

August 10 

The Babysitter: Killer Queen 

The Gift: Season 2

Julie and the Phantoms 

The Idhun Chronicles 

August 11

The Duchess 

Family Business: Season 2

Se busca papá 

Pets United

August 14

Now You See Me 2

Close Enough 

August 15 

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Michael McIntyre: Showman 

Happy Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World 

The Rainmaker 

Last Holiday 

August 16 

The Devil All The Time

Baby: Season 3

MeatEater: Season 9

Signs: Season 2

Criminal UK: Season 2

Sing On! 

The Paramedic 

Challenger: The Final Flight

August 17 

Friends: Season 1 – 10

The Last Word 

Dragon’s Dogma 

August 18 

Ratched 

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 

American Barbecue Showdown 

August 20

Peter Rabbit 

August 21

A Long Song for Latasha 

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

August 22

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

The Playbook 

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Mighty Express

August 23

Enola Holmes 

August 24 

The Chef Show: Season 2

Romance On The Menu 

August 25 

Kick-Ass 

The School Nurse Files 

Sneakerheads 

Country-Ish

A Perfect Crime

August 27

Proud Mary 

August 28

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 

Instant Family

Whose Vote Counts, Explained 

August 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia 

August 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door 

Coming Soon / TBC

Private Lives 

GIMS: On the Record 

ARASHI‘s Diary Voyage episode 12

