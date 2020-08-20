Thanks for signing up!

Netflix has unleashed its list of shows and films coming in September and hoo boy, is it stacked.

There’s an extremely solid selection of original titles on the list including Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched starring Sarah Paulson and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin.

Then there’s a bunch of beloved films and series coming as well including bloody Scooby Doo, Anastasia, Mean Girls, all 10 seasons of Friends, The Dark Knight Rises, and Birds of Prey. My personal favourite? How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey.

Wait, I forgot to mention original film The Devil All The Time hits Netflix next month as well. That’s that Southern gothic thriller with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Here’s the full list of content coming to Netflix in September:

August 1

A Star Is Born

Scooby-Doo

Anastasia

Mean Girls

Mean Girls 2

Chasing Liberty

La Partita

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

True: Friendship Day

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Dudley Do-Right

Curse of Chucky

August 2

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Freaks – You’re One Of Us

August 3

Young Wallander

Love, Guaranteed

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Bumblebee

August 4

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

The Theory of Everything

Ride Along

The Good Liar

Last Vegas

A Million Ways to Die in the West

August 7

The Dark Knight Rises

Record of Youth

My Octopus Teacher

August 8

StarBeam: Season 2

August 9

Get Organised with The Home Edit

Mignonnes

Corazón Ioco

The Social Dilemma

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

August 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Julie and the Phantoms

The Idhun Chronicles

August 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Se busca papá

Pets United

August 14

Now You See Me 2

Close Enough

August 15

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Happy Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

The Rainmaker

Last Holiday

August 16

The Devil All The Time

Baby: Season 3

MeatEater: Season 9

Signs: Season 2

Criminal UK: Season 2

Sing On!

The Paramedic

Challenger: The Final Flight

August 17

Friends: Season 1 – 10

The Last Word

Dragon’s Dogma

August 18

Ratched

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

American Barbecue Showdown

August 20

Peter Rabbit

August 21

A Long Song for Latasha

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

August 22

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

The Playbook

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Mighty Express

August 23

Enola Holmes

August 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Romance On The Menu

August 25

Kick-Ass

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Country-Ish

A Perfect Crime

August 27

Proud Mary

August 28

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Instant Family

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

August 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

August 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Coming Soon / TBC

Private Lives

GIMS: On the Record

ARASHI‘s Diary Voyage episode 12