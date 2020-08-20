Netflix has unleashed its list of shows and films coming in September and hoo boy, is it stacked.
There’s an extremely solid selection of original titles on the list including Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched starring Sarah Paulson and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin.
Then there’s a bunch of beloved films and series coming as well including bloody Scooby Doo, Anastasia, Mean Girls, all 10 seasons of Friends, The Dark Knight Rises, and Birds of Prey. My personal favourite? How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey.
Wait, I forgot to mention original film The Devil All The Time hits Netflix next month as well. That’s that Southern gothic thriller with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
Here’s the full list of content coming to Netflix in September:
August 1
A Star Is Born
Scooby-Doo
Anastasia
Mean Girls
Mean Girls 2
Chasing Liberty
La Partita
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
True: Friendship Day
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Dudley Do-Right
Curse of Chucky
August 2
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Freaks – You’re One Of Us
August 3
Young Wallander
Love, Guaranteed
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Bumblebee
August 4
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
The Theory of Everything
Ride Along
The Good Liar
Last Vegas
A Million Ways to Die in the West
August 7
The Dark Knight Rises
Record of Youth
My Octopus Teacher
August 8
StarBeam: Season 2
August 9
Get Organised with The Home Edit
Mignonnes
Corazón Ioco
The Social Dilemma
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
August 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Julie and the Phantoms
The Idhun Chronicles
August 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Se busca papá
Pets United
August 14
Now You See Me 2
Close Enough
August 15
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Happy Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy’s Koala World
The Rainmaker
Last Holiday
August 16
The Devil All The Time
Baby: Season 3
MeatEater: Season 9
Signs: Season 2
Criminal UK: Season 2
Sing On!
The Paramedic
Challenger: The Final Flight
August 17
Friends: Season 1 – 10
The Last Word
Dragon’s Dogma
August 18
Ratched
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
American Barbecue Showdown
August 20
Peter Rabbit
August 21
A Long Song for Latasha
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
August 22
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
The Playbook
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Mighty Express
August 23
Enola Holmes
August 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Romance On The Menu
August 25
Kick-Ass
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Country-Ish
A Perfect Crime
August 27
Proud Mary
August 28
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Instant Family
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
August 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
August 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Coming Soon / TBC
Private Lives
GIMS: On the Record
ARASHI‘s Diary Voyage episode 12