Selling Sunset’s Christine Has Gone Off At Chrishell (Again) For Bangin’ Her Boss In A New Poddy

Selling Sunset hasn’t graced our screens in a while, but hot damn, the tea is still pouring through. In the most recent edition, the best villain of all time, Christine Quinn, has dished some absolute dirt about her time on the show.

Yes, while Christine has officially said adios to the Selling Sunset world, she still hasn’t finished dishing the dirt. In a guest spot on Savannah Chrisley‘s podcast Unlocked on Tuesday, Christine spilled on all the tea on the behind-the-scenes drama, her treatment on the show, and the edit.

Honestly, the fact that she’s not signing on for another season just makes the whole thing even juicier.

The biggest moment to come from the poddy came in some Chrishell Stause slander, which, when you consider all the beef we saw on-screen, isn’t exactly surprising.

In particular, Christine took a jab at her for dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim.

“It’s wild,” she said. “That’s why I was so shitty at real estate. Because I never fucked my boss.”

When asked whether Chrishell’s career changed positively due to her dating her boss, Christine said “absolutely”.

“She’s only sold three houses. One including her own.”

“The difference is she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which was more important than real life.”

Hot diggity damn. Get this gal off a contract more often.

Christine also explained how she came into the show as an actress, knowing that everyone had their own roles. In fact, she says that she was excited to put on a character.

“[The producers] were like, ‘You’re going to be a villain’ and I was like, I’m going to run with this because people are going to be smart enough to know that this is an act. Then they weren’t and I was so disappointed.”

But the editors and producers were also in the firing line, as Christine casted some shade on the editing process and how she had zero creative control over what happened on the show.

“We would do entire scenes that were edited down to an eye roll,” she said. “It didn’t matter what I said or did, I knew the outcome.”

She also recalls going into the season one finale and having producers tell her and her cast mates to “fight more”.

While there’s been heavy speculation as to why Christine won’t be joining the cast in season six of the hit show, Christine reaffirmed (as she has in other interviews before) that she wasn’t fired — she quit.

“I quit. It was a decision that went on for at least two seasons. I remember saying that I wanted to stick it out for five seasons.”

“I was like, I’m gonna light this shit up. I’m gonna go.”

She also hinted at the show’s future, saying it was the “NFL — not for long”. Christine criticised the show for pretty much abandoning its original format, struggling to find drama, and having several cast members depart.

“It’s just like the original format is just completely gone. Maya [Vander]‘s gone, I’m gone, Vanessa [Villela]‘s gone…everyone’s that caused drama or like at least made jokes is gone.”

Vanessa’s departure wasn’t confirmed until Friday when the teaser trailer for season six finally dropped.

Selling Sunset will officially be landing on our screens on May 19. It’ll feature two new faces — including one who is absolutely going to fill that Christine, villain-shaped hole in your heart.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Selling Sunset Season 6.