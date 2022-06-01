Ahh Selling Sunset — my favourite brain-smoothing show. Netflix has got a bunch of seasons already in the bag and after being left on a drama-filled cliffhanger in the latest season, we’re dying to know if there’s going to be a season six.

Will Christine Quinn come back to the Oppenheim Group after all the drama she left in her wake during season five? What’s going to happen after Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause broke up and she started dating G Flip?

Wait, is G Flip going to be in Selling Sunset season six?

What about Davina Potratz? Will she rebuild trust with that intense developer, Adnan Sen? Will Mary Fitzgerald and human labrador Romain Bonnet decide to have kids while flipping houses?

So many questions, such little time.

While we’re waiting in anticipation for the return of the Oppenheim Group OGs, here’s everything we know about Selling Sunset season six.

Is There Going To Be Another Season Of Selling Sunset?

Thank God, yes. Netflix announced on March 11 that new seasons of Selling Sunset are on the way.

Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons!



Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses? pic.twitter.com/MGDgvs6cYK — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2021

Chrishell elaborated further on just how much more Selling Sunset we’re gonna cop and apparently, two more seasons have been greenlit by the streaming giant. So not only are we getting a sixth season, we’re getting a seventh, too.

When Is Selling Sunset Season Six Going To Air In Australia?

There hasn’t been an official premiere date announced for season six just yet. US Weekly reported that the cast will have a break before filming seasons six and seven.

Selling Sunset tends to air once a year — except for 2020 when we copped seasons two and three within months of each other. Season five aired in April 2022, so I suspect season six will likely land on our screens sometime in 2023.

Will Christine Quinn Be In The Next Season Of Selling Sunset?

The big finale of season five left Christine’s future at the Oppenheim Group up in the air given nobody really knew if she’ll return to the office. Will she be fired for consistently stirring the pot? Will she go to another brokerage and try to snake clients from the Oppenheim Group?

Christine told US Weekly that she’s “not going anywhere” despite leaving the Oppenheim Group and starting her own real estate startup — RealOpen — with her husband Christian Dumontet. Yes, it’s absolutely a crypto-focused brokerage that allows people to buy and sell property with digital assets.

“The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that,” she said.

“But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Oh, I am absolutely here for this — Christine starting her own company and then going head-to-head for clients with the Oppenheim agents? Hook that shit to my veins.

Who Else Is Going To Be In Season Six?

Alongside boss twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, it’s pretty likely that Mary, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani will be back for the next season.

At the end of season five we saw a farewell lunch for Maya Vander who was off to live full-time in Miami. The future of Vanessa Villela — whose (now) fiancé Nick Hardy lives in the UK and has made appearances on the Netflix series — was also uncertain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOM FRAUD (@tomfraud)

What Will Season Six Be About?

The end of season five left quite a few things up in the air, so we can assume the next season will show how the chips fall for a bunch of the Selling Sunset cast.

Brett’s off to Orange County to manage the huge new Oppenheim Group offices south of Los Angeles — which we’ll see more of in the Selling OC spinoff that’s in the works.

In the reunion of season five, we learned that Chrishell has started dating our very own G Flip (!!!) after splitting with Jason. That reunion was filmed after season five was completed so I’m hoping season six gives us the full rundown of what happened between the pair.

I’m also crossing my fingers and toes that G Flip makes their Selling Sunset debut as well, I will simply cease to exist if I see them standing by those ugly-ass plane wing desks on my TV.

READ MORE You Too Can Own The Fug Ugly Selling Sunset Desks For A Low Low Price Of $6795

You can catch up on (or rewatch again) all five seasons of Selling Sunset right now on Netflix in preparation for the show’s return sometime in the future.