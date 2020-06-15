A heap of Aussie celebs will be handing their Instagram accounts over to a whole plethora of BIPOC creatives, musicians, writers, artists and activists tomorrow as part of the newly-created #sharethemicnowaustralia campaign. Inspired by the #sharethemicnow initiative over in the States, legends Tara June Winch and Zoë Foster Blake teamed up to spearhead an Australian version, in a bid to amplify Indigenous voices.
“This is a call to stand with us, walk with us, not only during Reconciliation Week, or NAIDOC day, or last week’s march – but on that road that is everything we carry when we Act and Write and Sing and Advocate for an honest truth telling for the nation and a vociferous, dignified, just future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Tara said, about the campaign.
“It’s a call for a wider audience to do the difficult work themselves too after we’ve spoken. Thank you for being a part of the first, female Takeover Tuesday and sharing that important, essential mic.”
Phoebe Tonkin, Chrissie Swan, the Shameless duo and many more non-Indigenous celebrities will be handing over their login details tomorrow to shine a spotlight on some incredible Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander figures.
Check out the full list below.
@tara_june_winch – writer, author (on @zotheysay‘s page)
Last week in the US, Black female activists, celebrities and entrepreneurs took over the Instagram accounts of high-profile white women for the #sharethemicnow campaign, in an effort to amplify the lives, stories, and calls to action of Black women. To forge relationships between white and Black women to enable future activism, create action, and inspire change. To give important voices a wider audience. Here in Australia, it’s our job to #keepsharingthemic. So when Tara June Winch, author of the brilliant The Yield, asked me to help coordinate #sharethemicnowAustralia so that non-Indigenous women in Australia could begin sharing that important, essential mic with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices, I was an instant yes. And 'begin' is the key word. It’s our job to ensure it continues to be shared beyond this #trendy #hashtag #moment. “This is a call to stand with us, walk with us, not only during Reconciliation Week, or NAIDOC day, or last week’s march – but on that road that is everything we carry when we Act and Write and Sing and Advocate for an honest truth telling for the nation and a vociferous, dignified, just future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It’s a call for a wider audience to do the difficult work themselves too, after we’ve spoken”. – @tara_june_winch And so! Tomorrow @turiapitt, @phoebejtonkin, @chrissieswan, @clarebowditch, @jamilarizvi, @shamelesspodcast, @madmadswest @oliviamollyrogers @taramossauthor and I are sharing the mic with 10 inspiring Indigenous writers, artists, creators, thinkers and activists to #amplifyaboriginalvoices and discuss the future work we all need to do to address inequality in this nation, the privilege in the room, the broken heart of the First Nations people, and the effort that needs to go into being an anti-racist ally in Australia today. Please take some time to read around these accounts, and follow some new voices. I will be sharing my mic with Tara. Please give her a warm welcome!
@mojojujumusic – artist, musician (on @phoebejtonkin‘s page)
@sar.ra__ – designer, artist, activist (on @shamelesspodcast‘s page)
May we introduce you to the wonderfully talented designer, artist and activist that is Goreng Goreng woman @sar.ra__ ? See, tomorrow we‘ll be going silent on here, letting her take over our account as part of #sharethemicaustralia. She’s one of 10 inspiring First Nations voices who will be taking over 10 non-Indigenous women’s accounts, as organised by @tara_june_winch alongside @zotheysay. “This is a call to stand with us, walk with us, not only during Reconciliation Week, or NAIDOC day, or last week’s march – but on that road that is everything we carry when we Act and Write and Sing and Advocate for an honest truth telling for the nation and a vociferous, dignified, just future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It’s a call for a wider audience to do the difficult work themselves too after we’ve spoken. Thank you for being a part of the first, female Takeover Tuesday and sharing that important, essential mic.” – @tara_june_winch So, go give @sar.ra__ a follow and follow on tomorrow as she encourages us to do the work in being anti-racist allies in our own backyard. #sharethemicnowaustralia
@_naycab – writer, performer (on @chrissieswan‘s page)
As you might have seen last week in the US, white women gave their Instagram accounts and audiences to Black women to #sharethemicnow, in an effort to amplify the lives, stories, and calls to action of Black women. Here in Australia, we need to do the same, and give our Indigenous voices a chance to be heard by a much wider audience. I’m thrilled to be #sharingthemic tomorrow with Nayuka Gorrie, who is an Indigenous writer and performer. Ahead of tomorrow’s takeover, I invite you to google Nayuka to read the many insightful articles that they have written. Tomorrow Nayuka will take over my account to help #amplifyaboriginalvoices in this country and I encourage you all to read, listen and be grateful for this extraordinary opportunity for understanding. Not just tomorrow, but as a habit. Get ready to take it over @_naycab ! #sharethemicnowaustralia
@marlee.silva – co-founder of @tiddas4tiddas, podcaster, writer (on @madmadswest‘s page)
Introducing the thoroughly amazing @marlee.silva, a proud #Gamilaroi Gamilaroi and Dunghutti storyteller. She is the Co-Founder of Indigenous female empowerment movement 'Tiddas 4 Tiddas' and the host of the 'Always was, always will be our stories' podcast, where she captures inspiring conversations with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander role models. Marlee is passionate about promoting strengths-based stories of her people from all across the country as a means of creating change and smashing stereotypes. She is also an author with her debut novel 'My Tidda, My Sister' will be released in September 2020. She is a powerhouse and an all round top chick. Cannot wait for you to get to know her! ❤️???????? @turiapitt @phoebejtonkin @chrissieswan @clarebowditch @jamilarizvi @oliviamollyrogers @taramossauthor @shamelesspodcast @zoetheysay @tara_june_winch
@shareenaclanton – actor, activist (on @turiapitt‘s page)
I’ve been reading a lot about white privilege, anti racism and the need for privileged white women (????♀️) to be vehemently opposed to racism. And I could write a big, long caption about all the ways I've fucked up and been blind to systemic racism in Australia, and all the ways I've not been respectful of the country I live and work in. And look, as a white woman (with proud Tahitian heritage), having this conversation is a start. But I have a hunch my voice is just not as relevant right now. So, instead of hearing more from me, tomorrow I'll be #sharingthemic with @shareenaclanton. Shareena is a Wongatha, Yamatji and Noongar, Gitja yorga (woman) from Wadjuk Noongar Boodjar (Perth) who has lived and worked in Wurundjeri and Boonwurrong countries for the last 10 years as an actor and activist. She'll be taking over my Instagram for the day. If you don't know Shareena, I'm excited for you to meet her, and hear her perspective. I encourage you to read her posts, follow her and examine your reactions to any of her words that may challenge you. It’s uncomfortable unpacking our privilege, but it’s also liberating.
@emilywurramara_ – singer-songwriter (on @clarebowditch‘s page)
A short break in my sabbatical now to shout out that tomorrow, I have the honour of handing over my social media pages to my friend and peer singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara (@emilywurramara_ ) as part of the #sharethemicnowaustralia campaign – a continuation of last week’s #sharethemicnow campaign in the US, created to ‘magnify Black women and the important work that they’re doing, in order to catalyse the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices’. In the words of Aboriginal Australian author and co-coordinator Tara June Winch: ‘This is a call to stand with us, walk with us, not only during Reconciliation Week, or NAIDOC day, or last week’s march – but on that road that is everything we carry when we Act and Write and Sing and Advocate for an honest truth telling for the nation and a vociferous, dignified, just future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It’s a call for a wider audience to do the difficult work themselves too after we’ve spoken’. One of those truth-tellers is Emily Wurramara. By way of personal introduction, Emily’s music first ‘got me, real good’ in 2016 after broadcaster Daniel Browning played me her supremely beautiful ‘Black Smoke’, a song which has been in my head and my heart ever since. I am, what they call, a #superfan Before Emily takes over tomorrow, please click on the link in my bio and have a listen to her songs, which are sung in both English and Anindilyakwa, the language spoken on her homeland – Bickerton Island, off Groote Eylandt in eastern Arnhem Land. Follow her here: @emilywurramara_ Thank you to @tara_june_winch and @zotheysay for coordinating. Between now and tomorrow, do yourself the favour of checking out the #sharethemicnowaustralia and #amplifyingindigenousvoices hashtags, where you will find a depth of education and richness and truth and beauty and intelligence that must be personally explored to be believed.
@allira.potter – psychic healer, meditation teacher, model (on @oliviamollyrogers‘s page)
I am really excited and honoured to hand over my account to Allira Potter tomorrow for #ShareTheMicNow. This is an incredibly important initiative that launched in the US to amplify the voices of Black women. Here in Australia we need to do the same. Even though Black women have been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change, their voices have gone unheard. It is time for us to listen while we amplify our Indigenous Women’s voices so that they can share their stories, experiences & the incredible work that they are doing to a wider audience. The beautiful Allira is a Proud Yorta Yorta woman! She is a multifaceted human with so many offerings. Ranging from a Meditation teacher, Aboriginal Healer, Psychic, Curve Model to a Life Coach in training. She’s vocal in what she needs to say, the queen of banter, slightly sassy with a huge empathic heart. Her cultural bloodline is strong and Allira is proud to be the person she is today because of it. If you don’t already, please follow Allira and read up on her wealth of knowledge shared through her content AND make sure you tune in to my account tomorrow to hear more from her. Thank you @allira.potter ♥️ #amplifyaboriginalvoices #sharethemicnowaustralia
@siannacatullo – chief creative officer at @clothingthegap (on @jamilarizvi‘s page)
As part of #sharethemicnowaustralia ten inspiring First Nations voices will be taking over ten non Indigenous peoples’ Instagram accounts tomorrow. That means for 24 hours, you won’t be hearing from me and instead be treated to the bold and brilliant musings of @siannacatullo a Narungga woman who is chief creative officer at @clothingthegap an Aboriginal owned fashion label and social enterprise. ???? of their profits support Aboriginal health promotion and education programs in Victoria. In advance of Sianna’s arrival (and I’m sure everyone will make her hella welcome and show her where the good biscuits are kept etc) can I ask you to do five things when you’re chilling on the couch tonight? 1) Read an article about the anti racism movement and what it means to go beyond ally-ship (I’ve posted a few this week in particular). 2) Research and fact check any distracting commentary or articles (this is NOT about Gone with the Wind) that come across your desk/laptop/phone. 3) Reflect on your own unconscious – and conscious – biases and how we all participate in the system marginalisation of First Nations people. 4) Follow both Sianna and Clothing the Gap. 5) Donate to First Nations groups that needs your support more than ever right now (suggestions via link in my bio) – or buy a rad tee from Sianna and her crew. Thanks folks, and I’ll talk to you again on Wednesday. #sharethemicnowaustralia #amplifyaboriginalvoices
@amymcquire_ – journalist, writer (on @taramossauthor‘s page)
I’m honoured to be passing the mic tomorrow to @amymcquire_ for #TakeOverTuesday #ShareTheMicNowAustralia. Amy McQuire is a Darumbal and South Sea Islander journalist and writer based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. She writes predominately on justice, racism and feminism and has over 13 years experience in Indigenous and independent media. Did you read her powerful recent piece in @satpaper? 'In the wake of George Floyd’s killing in the US, Australia can no longer ignore our brutal legacy of police violence against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. ‘There cannot be 432 victims and no perpetrators…’. : https://www.thesaturdaypaper.com.au/news/law-crime/2020/06/06/there-cannot-be-432-victims-and-no-perpetrators/15913656009926 (Link is in the bio.) . . Read it now and stay tuned tomorrow for #sharethemicnowaustralia! #amplifyaboriginalvoices #sharethemicnow #justice #speakingout #speakout #blacklivesmatter #aboriginallivesmatter #amplifywomen [Image description: This tile has Amy McQuire’s name in large pink letters against a black background, and a photo of Amy centered. Next to her is Tara’s photo.]
Make sure to check out all the Instagram pages tomorrow. It’s time to #sharethemic.Image: Instagram / @tara_june_winch