A heap of Aussie celebs will be handing their Instagram accounts over to a whole plethora of BIPOC creatives, musicians, writers, artists and activists tomorrow as part of the newly-created #sharethemicnowaustralia campaign. Inspired by the #sharethemicnow initiative over in the States, legends Tara June Winch and Zoë Foster Blake teamed up to spearhead an Australian version, in a bid to amplify Indigenous voices.

“This is a call to stand with us, walk with us, not only during Reconciliation Week, or NAIDOC day, or last week’s march – but on that road that is everything we carry when we Act and Write and Sing and Advocate for an honest truth telling for the nation and a vociferous, dignified, just future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Tara said, about the campaign.

“It’s a call for a wider audience to do the difficult work themselves too after we’ve spoken. Thank you for being a part of the first, female Takeover Tuesday and sharing that important, essential mic.”

Phoebe Tonkin, Chrissie Swan, the Shameless duo and many more non-Indigenous celebrities will be handing over their login details tomorrow to shine a spotlight on some incredible Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander figures.

Check out the full list below.

@allira.potter – psychic healer, meditation teacher, model (on @oliviamollyrogers‘s page)

@siannacatullo – chief creative officer at @clothingthegap (on @jamilarizvi‘s page)

Make sure to check out all the Instagram pages tomorrow. It’s time to #sharethemic.