The Mic Cardi B Threw At A Fan Is Being Sold For Charity & Her Charges Have Been Dropped

First, it was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s breath in a jar, which sold for $530 on Ebay. Then it was Britney Spears‘ used chewing gum which fetched USD$14,000. More recently, and even more disgustingly, Scarlett Johansson‘s used tissue sold for $5300 (all of which went to charity). Now, the next iconic celebrity item is to be auctioned off. And it’s come in the form of Cardi B‘s microphone from her iconic viral fight.

For those who don’t know (in case you’ve been living under a rock), the video shows Cardi B performing her hit single “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub. As Cardi continued CardiB-ing (contact me Oxford Dictionary, it should be a word) a member of the crowd threw the contents of a large white cup at her, splashing her face and soaking her costume.

In retaliation, Cardi threw *said* microphone at the audience member and started berating them from the stage.

And to be fair, I don’t blame her. This is Cardi B we’re talking about. Clue’s in the song. You can’t mess with her, even if you want to. Plus I would not have expected any less of an iconic reaction.

The video, which has now amassed more than 114 million views, has turned this regular microphone into a piece of “hip hop infamy“.

And now you can potentially own this rare piece of viral pop culture. Scott Fisher, the owner of The Wave — the audio company that provided audio equipment for the performance — has placed the microphone up for auction, with all the proceeds being donated to charity. The bid for the now-infamous microphone currently sits at USD$99,900.00 but is sure to increase. Meaning this lucky microphone currently has a brighter future and net worth than me.

The item is titled ‘Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person. Auctioned for charity’. I can genuinely not think of a more legendary way of putting it. And just to verify this was definitely Cardi’s mic, Fisher insists he has since checked with the “in house crew”. He furthers that it was easy to identify this as being her mic as it was marked with “main”. The microphone also still works as he has tested it, however it does not come with a receiver which you need to do some Cardi B karaoke (it’s a cruel world sometimes).

The proceeds will go to Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project, two charities which assist young adults with special needs and severely wounded veterans respectively.

So, if you’re looking to own a piece of pop culture, and have a cool USD$99,900.00 to spare (as you do), please by all means purchase this microphone. And don’t delay, the auction ends next Wednesday so get bidding!

Please note: this article was written whilst listening to “Bodak Yellow” on loop.