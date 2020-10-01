Thanks for signing up!

Camila Cabello has taken a swift dump on all the rumours that she and Shawn Mendes are donezorino.

It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on our fave gross couple – never forget that time they posted a video of themselves playing tonsil tennis – but it appears things are as cruisy as ever.

Honestly, if I had to relive the video writing this yarn, then so do you.

LORD.

MOVING ON, Cabello took to her Instagram earlier today to hype her boo’s new album, which I think is called Wonder because they just keep pushing that word.

“The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now,” she captioned a lil’ snippet of Mendes’ new single.

“My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

And that’s that.

The couple first sparked dating rumours last July, following the release of their tune Señorita. And then they were snapped making out in public a couple of times, which pretty much sealed the deal.

Not to mention all those Instagram posts and stories.

But fans were quick to assume the worst after the couple went quiet on social media.

Although, that probably has to do with Mendes working on his new album and Cabello off filming Cinderella in England. Yes, Camila Cabello as Cinderella! More on that in a tick.

Whatever the reason, it appears the stans had nothing to worry about.

Anywho, that new Cinderella movie is Cabello’s first acting gig. She was cast in the lead role last year, alongside a slew of huge names including Billy Porter (Pose) as the Fairy Godmother, Idina Menzel (Frozen) as the evil stepmother, and Pierce Brosnan (Mama Mia!) as the king.

But wait, there’s more.

Comedians John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden have all been locked in as the mice / footmen, with the latter also producing the film.

Maddie Baillio (Dumplin’) and Charlotte Spencer (The Living and the Dead) have been cast as stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella, while Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) will portray Queen Beatrice.

Lastly, Nicholas Galitzine (Handsome Devil) will play Prince Robert.

In a birthday post to Galitzine, Cabello hinted that the musical-comedy is “quite a different take on the story”.

Considering this version has nothing to do with Disney, I’d take Cabello’s word for it.