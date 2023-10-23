Oops: Turns Out Britney Spears Will NOT Be Coming To Sydney For The Release Of Her Memoir

It’s a sad day for the Aussie Britney Spears Army because the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer will not be heading Down Under for an impromptu book tour. What a bummer.

On Sunday night, Britney fans were caught up in a frenzy after Concrete Playground published an article claiming the singer would be heading to Sydney as early as this Wednesday to hand out a few copies of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

The article claimed that the singer would be riding around Harbour City in a “Britney Bus” and that the first 50 fans who were at the Sydney Opera House around 12pm could cop both a free meet and greet with the star and a copy of her truth-bomb book.

Unfortunately, any hopes of meeting the “Circus” singer were crushed after the publication posted an update saying it made an oopsie with its previous announcement.

“We didn’t receive the right information about the Australian launch for Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me, which sadly means that the pop superstar isn’t coming Down Under to hand out copies from a Britney-themed bus. We’re as devastated as you are,” the update reads.

I’m fucking DEVOOOO.

But as a pessimist who’s pretty optimistic (Paramore fans, that one was for you), at least the Aussie Britney Army can rally behind the singer and her memoir through the Britney Bus.

This Wednesday, October 25, fans can be the first to grab a copy of The Woman in Me through the Britney Bus, which is expected to arrive at the Sydney Opera House at 12pm.

Just like previous reports, the first 50 fans will be handed a copy of the book “with a ‘Britney’ on hand” to celebrate the release of the memoir.

Prior to the official announcement of the Britney Bus and Concrete Playground’s OG story, Daily Mail Australia revealed that the “Britney Spears” was going to be an impersonator but honestly, I took the goss with a grain of salt because I wanted to have some hope!!!

Regardless of whether it is Britney or not, I’m just glad the singer, who has endured so much, has a platform to finally speak her truth.

Live. Love. Britney Spears.