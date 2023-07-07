WTF: Britney Spears Was Allegedly ‘Back Handed’ In The Face By An NBA Star’s Security Guard

Pop icon Britney Spears was allegedly struck in the face by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama‘s security guard after she tapped the basketballer’s shoulder.

According to TMZ, the singer has allegedly filed a police report after she was reportedly ‘backhanded’ when she tried to approach Wembanyama on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The publication reported that the alleged incident happened at the Catch restaurant, located in the ARIA Hotel, at 8.30pm. As Spears and her entourage entered the restaurant, she saw Wembanyama. This is where she reportedly tapped him on his right shoulder.

It is alleged that after she had tried to make contact with the basketball star, the Director of Team security for the San Antonio Spurs — the team that Webanyama plays for — backhanded Spears, knocking her to ground. The alleged strike reportedly knocked her glasses off as well.

TMZ also reported that after Spears had composed herself at her table, the security guard had come over to apologise.

He allegedly told Spears, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

The publication also said they were told that the security guard “didn’t know who she was”.

Since the incident was reported, Wembanyama spoke out about the incident claiming that Spears had “grabbed” him from behind.

“There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security ‘don’t stop’ because it’s going to make a crowd, so I couldn’t stop,” Wembanyama recalled in a video posted by sports journalist Nate Ryan.

“That person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, so I just know that the security just pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force.”

The basketball player also admitted that he didn’t who it was for a “couple of hours” after the incident.

“I never saw her face, I kept walking straight,” he said.

An hour after Wembanyama’s statement, Spears posted her side of the incident on Instagram and Twitter, claiming she “simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

Image Source: Instagram / @Britneyspears Image Source: Instagram / @Britneyspears

“I am aware of the players statement where he mentioned ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” she wrote.

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organisation. I hope they will…”

Spears also thanked Las Vegas Police and her fans for all their support at the end of her statement.

The “Circus” singer’s husband Sam Asghari also released a statement on Instagram. He was reportedly there when the alleged incident occurred.

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defence of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” Asghari wrote.

In a second IG Story, which is now-deleted, Asghari tagged Wembanyama’s account.

He wrote: “The violent behaviour of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted”.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to Los Angeles Times that they were called at 11pm on July 5 to investigate an incident regarding battery.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time,” police said, per the publication.

TMZ reports that the alleged incident is “indeed a criminal investigation” and that it may be brought to the District Attorney, however it doesn’t mean that criminal charges will be filed.

Image Source: Getty Images / Lester Cohen