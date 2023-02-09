2023 is honestly the year that our sweet prince Brendan Fraser thrives. He’s up for a bloody Oscar for his performance in The Whale which is ‘uuuuge news for him as he’s only recently returned to Hollywood.

In his era of thriving, he’s also recently taken aim at the Golden Globes in some spicy new comments.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the internet’s sweetheart has absolutely sledged the Golden Globes for nominating him for best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

“I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination,” Fraser said.

“I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation. We all are still awaiting that. To tell you the truth… what does matter is that it would mean nothing to me.”

Get ’em, Brendo!!!

Fraser announced he would be boycotting the Globes back in November due to his history with the institution. Fraser previously accused Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (which presents the Golden Globes), of groping him in 2003 while at an industry event.

Fraser has said that his alleged sexual assault made him feel violated and caused him emotional distress. In an interview with GQ, Fraser said it was one of the reasons why he left Hollywood.

That’s why his Golden Globe nomination hit extra hard — and why Fraser himself is critical of the whole schtick.

“I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed,” he told Stern.

“They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?”

The Golden Globes have been no stranger to controversy.

In 1958, it was accused of fixed voting. In 2010, it dealt with bribery accusations.

In 2019, it was criticised for nominating zero women in the Best Director category, despite the critical success of films such as Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women.

And in 2021, a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had zero Black members (until George Floyd was killed). In response, the HFPA doubled it’s exclusive voting body to 200 people — 52 per cent of which are female and 51.5 per cent who are racially diverse.

But Berk, the man accused of groping Fraser in 2003, was only ousted from the HFPA in 2021 after calling Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement“.

It’s therefore understandable that Fraser is critical of his nomination and their sudden “reformation”.

Man, Brendan Fraser is so savage about the Golden Globes, and I am here for it. — Cory (@twigvicious) February 9, 2023

In the interview, he also praised Austin Butler‘s win for the category Fraser was nommed in, saying it was “well deserved” and a “big win for him”. Our sweet, wholesome king.

When asked if he felt other actors should have also boycotted the Globes, Fraser said that it was his fight and no one else’s.

“I don’t need everyone to stand in solidarity with me…. maybe,” he said.

“But, you know, it would be a leap of faith for whoever that would be. It would be a calculated risk and it could also be trivialised very easily by the cynical view of this all.”

“I honestly don’t even wanna think about it that much because it’s not that important to me,” Fraser continued.

But he does praise the Globes for doing one good thing right — broadcasting Vlodymyr Zelenskyy.

“They let him have the stage, and that’s a powerful statement and something I can get behind and support.”

Brendan Fraser has copped a nomination at the Oscars for Best Actor. We’re crossing our fingers and toes that our king takes home the gong. If the Golden Globes award is a hood ornament, perhaps an Oscar award is a very fancy doorstop.